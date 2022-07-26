Medicap Welcomes Two Malaysian Sportswomen as Brand Ambassadors

PUCHONG, Malaysia, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian healthcare company, Medicap, recently welcomed national wushu athlete Tan Cheong Min and table tennis player Ho Ying as their brand ambassadors for 2022-2024.



From left, Medicap Sdn Bhd founder/CEO Mr. Lim Chin Hau. National Table Tennis player Ms. Ho Ying. National Wushu Athlete, World Wushu Champion & Malaysia Sportswomen 2019/2020 Ms. Tan Cheong Min. Deputy Minister Ministry Youth and Sports, YB Senator Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ke. Ketua Pengarah Majlis Sukan Negara, Dato' Ahmad Shapawi bin Ismail

Held in Kuantan on July 16 and attended by Dato' Sri Ti Lian Ker, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Dato' Ahmad Shapawi bin Ismail, Ketua Pengarah Majlis Sukan Negara, the signing ceremony marks the start of a three-year sponsorship and includes special incentives based on the athletes' performances in their respective sports.

"The career of national athletes is relatively short compared to other fields, and they often face difficulties after retirement. The business community should strongly support, reward and recognise our local athletes, especially those in the sport that receives lesser mass media attention," said Lim Chin Hau, Founder and CEO of Medicap.

Medicap is honored to announce the two national athletes as the brand ambassadors for their excellent achievements in sports that have represented Malaysia on the international stages. More importantly, both Tan Cheong Min and Ho Ying are female athletes who have positive influences on empowering women in sports.

In addition, Tan Cheong Ming election as the National Sportswoman of the Year indicates the positive development of Malaysian sports and reflects the essence of sports worldwide. Meanwhile, Ho Ying's good results at the previous SEA Games and the recent Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships held in Thailand further marks the local sports talent development.

For Ho Ying's achievement, Medicap presented an additional RM3,000 cheque aside from her RM30,000 annual sponsorship according to the outstanding performance reward program in the contract. The special incentive is part of Medicap's commitment to support and sponsor the athletes' efforts to excel in their sport. Both sponsorships over the three-year ambassadorships total to RM90,000.

Healthcare Hubs for All Across Malaysia

During the visit to Kuantan, the athletes and Medicap team also participated in the KBS (Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports) Carnival and introduced the company and services to the locals during which they foresaw a potential for their next branch.

At present, Medicap has opened a total of seven branches in Malaysia and acquired two clinics in Bangsar and Setia Alam in 2022.

Medicap plans to open two more branches in Johor Bahru and Penang this year, and to set up at least 15 healthcare hubs and acquire 50 clinics across Malaysia in the next five years to realise its vision of taking the company public listed.

For more information, visit medicap.com.my .

About Medicap

Medicap was established in 2017, aiming to synergize medical experts and visionaries into a single entity. Medicap provides comprehensive healthcare services including GP Clinics, Wellness Centres and Non-Invasive Wellness, Dialysis Centres, and Dental and Aesthetic Clinics. The company began with a plan to marry invasive and non-invasive medicine through the common grounds of medical science, and now it has achieved the agenda by opening three in one integrated healthcare hubs throughout Malaysia.