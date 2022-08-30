BANGKOK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022' is the leading medical event in the ASEAN region which is all set to run in Thailand for the first time, co-hosted by IMPACT Exhibition Management and Informa Markets, and supported by Department of Health Service Support, Ministry of Public Health (Thailand) and medical associations to build Thailand becoming a Medical Hub of ASEAN.



'Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022' to Promote Thailand as a Medical Hub of ASEAN by Collaborating with Department of Health Service Support and Medical Industry

The event will showcase innovations and the latest technologies from leading bellwethers within the healthcare industry. Pivoted to become the region's best networking and business matching platform for entrepreneurs, laboratory, and healthcare professionals. Taking place from 19-21 October 2022 at Halls 5-6, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center. Registration is now open for participation at https://bit.ly/medlabasiaregispr-en

Dr.Tares Krassanairawiwong, Director-General, Department of Health Service Support, said, "The healthcare industry is one of the target industries that the Government expects to be a key driver to the economy bringing Thailand to the forefront as a top Medical Hub. Therefore, we support Medlab Asia & Asia Health wherewith foreseeing an opportunity for world-class manufacturers and leading companies within the healthcare industry to showcase cutting-edge medical device technology and new knowledge from worldwide in providing medical entrepreneurs and professionals to have an opportunity to learn or procure for enhancing their operations of clinics, hospitals, and health care to international standards."

Medlab Asia & Asia Heath will host a series of laboratory and healthcare conferences covering Medical Laboratory Management, Clinical Chemistry, COVID-19 Updates, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, and more. The conference features accredited CME, CMTE, CPD, and CNEU.

Ms.Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, Informa Markets, added, "This is a great opportunity for Thai and international healthcare professionals to attend the medical conference. Medlab Asia & Asia Health makes it easy for the industry to meet with over 30 expert speakers worldwide and learn about emerging epidemic situations. The forum will teach how to control the disease and treat patients by using innovative medical equipment and technology, which will be demonstrated through live product demos at the show."

The event is bringing more than 300 leading companies from the healthcare industry across 24 countries to exhibit their products lineup, such as ventilators, all-in-one molecular diagnostics products, hematology analyzers, orthopedic surgery, x-ray machine, IT systems and solutions, physical therapy tools, medicine and nutrition.