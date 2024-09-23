Medland Orthodontics Expands Access to Quality Care for Growing Gold Coast and Brisbane Communities

—

In a move that promises to reshape the orthodontic landscape of the South-East Queensland, one of the region’s leading orthodontic brands, Medland Orthodontics, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art facility in Upper Coomera, located on the Northern Gold Coast. This strategic expansion is set to significantly enhance the business’s capacity to serve residents of the Northern Gold Coast, Brisbane’s southern suburbs, and the many surrounding school communities.

The new Upper Coomera clinic represents a pivotal moment for the business, which has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge orthodontic care and unrivalled results. With a large portion of the population in the northern suburbs of the Gold Coast continuing to grow, this facility will meet a crucial need for high-quality, accessible orthodontic services closer to home.

Increased Capacity for Northern Gold Coast and Beyond

The expanded clinic, located conveniently near several major transport routes, will double the current practice’s capacity and enable more flexible appointment times for busy families. As one of the largest orthodontic facilities in the region, the new centre is expected to serve thousands of patients annually from areas like Helensvale, Coomera, Pimpama, and extending into southern Brisbane.

“We are thrilled to expand into Upper Coomera and meet the growing demand for orthodontic care in this vibrant community,” said Alex Tomas, General Manager at Medland Orthodontics. “As Queensland’s number one Invisalign provider, our new facility is designed to provide top-tier orthodontic care in a comfortable, modern and sophisticated environment. It allows us to offer more appointment times, reduce wait times, and ensure that patients have access to the very best in orthodontic treatment right here in their own backyard.”

State-of-the-Art Technology and Comfort

The Upper Coomera clinic is equipped with the latest advancements in orthodontic technology, including 3D imaging, digital impressions, at-home scanning, and a range of orthodontic treatments that cater to both children and adults. These advanced technologies allow for more precise treatment plans, reducing the need for lengthy visits and helping patients achieve faster results.

The facility has been carefully designed with patient comfort in mind, boasting an inviting and spacious interior, private consultation rooms, and dedicated areas for younger patients to feel at ease during their visits. This patient-centred design underscores the brand’s commitment to making orthodontic care an enjoyable and accessible experience for all.

“The community around Upper Coomera is growing rapidly, particularly with young families, and we’re committed to supporting them by providing exceptional care for patients of all ages,” Ms Tomas added. “Whether it’s children needing early intervention or adults seeking discreet treatments through products such as Invisalign, we’re here to cater to everyone’s needs.”

Supporting Local Schools, Families, and Communities

This expansion is expected to be a major benefit to the surrounding school communities as well, particularly with many families seeking convenient care options for their children. The new location offers easy access for schools in the area, with after-school and weekend appointments available to accommodate students’ schedules.

“We’ve always been deeply engaged with local schools, offering educational programs about oral health, attending school events, and offering formal support programmes and pathways for students. The opening of our new facility will allow us to deepen those relationships and serve even more families,” Ms Tomas explained.

By increasing their presence in Upper Coomera, the brand aims to not only provide enhanced services but also become an integral part of the community. Their continued focus on supporting schools and local families sets them apart as leaders in community-driven healthcare.

With this expansion, Medland Orthodontics will solidify its standing as one of Queensland’s premier orthodontic providers, demonstrating its commitment to innovation, patient care, and supporting the long-term wellbeing of the community.

Photo: (L-R) Dr William Luong, Dr Bill Medland, Dr Patty Medland

Photo credits: Medland Orthodontics

For more information or to book an appointment at the new Upper Coomera clinic, visit medlandorthodontics.com.au or call (07) 5597 3344.



Contact Info:

Name: Mitch Cripps

Email: Send Email

Organization: Medland Orthodontics

Address: Gold Coast, Queensland 4217

Website: https://www.medlandorthodontics.com.au



Release ID: 89141798

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.