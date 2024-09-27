The Medlin Law Firm’s Fort Worth Criminal Defense Team Joins Annual Craft Event

The Medlin Law Firm attended the 8th Annual Craft Cocktail Competition in Fort Worth as a sponsor, enjoying a night of entertainment and fundraising. Proceeds supported Crohn’s and Colitis research, showcasing their commitment to the community.

On September 7th, The Medlin Law Firm attended the 8th Annual Craft Cocktail Competition as a proud sponsor. The criminal defense law firm’s representatives were Yuliya Medlin, wife of founder Gary Medlin; Meagan Urbanek, COO; Edward Odre, criminal attorney; and Stephanie Tucker, paralegal.

For more information about the firm, visit: https://www.medlinfirm.com/locations/fort-worth/

The event brought together Fort Worth's top bartenders, local businesses, camp heroes, and guests for an unforgettable evening of cocktails, food, entertainment, and philanthropy.

This year's Craft Cocktail Competition combined elegance with rustic charm, all under a lively speakeasy theme. Guests arrived in everything from Gatsby-inspired flapper gowns and feather boas to dapper suits, while others added a Texas twist with cowboy boots and hats. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as attendees mingled, ready to indulge in the night's offerings.

The cocktail tastings were a highlight, with attendees sampling a range of creative drinks and voting for their top picks. Dinner by Magdalena's featured a delicious spread, with late-night bites keeping guests satisfied. Live music, themed photo opportunities, and hand-rolled cigars added entertainment throughout the night.

Craft’s focal point was fundraising efforts to support the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's mission. The night featured several opportunities for attendees to contribute, including a Golden Ticket raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction.

The event has surpassed all previous records, raising over $264,000 and counting. This marks the highest amount ever raised in Craft’s history, a testament to the generosity and commitment of its participants.

Proceeds from this event benefited the foundation's efforts to find a cure and improve the lives of over 90,000 North Texans affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The Medlin Law Firm's involvement in this event goes hand in hand with its belief in standing up for those in need. Whether in a courtroom or at a community life-changing program, it gives its unwavering support.

With decades of experience, The Medlin Law Firm built a reputation in Fort Worth for offering solid legal defense for clients facing various criminal charges. However, its commitment extends beyond legal matters. The law firm’s strong community presence underscores a broader mission — to make a difference in people’s lives, including those suffering a debilitating medical condition.

To deepen their community impact, they also strongly emphasize accessibility. They offer services in English, Spanish, Russian, and Ukrainian, so clients can always access a Fort Worth criminal lawyer for assistance. By supporting charitable events or providing trusted legal counsel, they remain committed to protecting the interests of the community.

The Medlin Law Firm, founded by Gary Medlin, handles various criminal defense cases, including DWI, domestic violence, assault, theft, serious felonies, and federal cases. With decades of experience, the firm provides strategic and personalized defense for each client, guiding them through the legal process from start to finish.

