Medtec China 2021 Rolls Out New Exhibiting Zone of Advanced Medical Equipment Design & Manufacturing Services

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's medical device market is expected to surpass 900 billion yuan in size by 2022. Advanced medical products, however, are currently primarily imported. Last year, China called for actions to shore up its weak spot in advanced medical devices, accelerate studies on key technologies, and to thus seize independent control of the advanced medical equipment market. All localities and departments across the country, therefore, are picking up the pace in developing advanced equipment. Medtec China 2021, takes place in Shanghai at 1–3 September, and will roll out a new exhibiting zone called Advanced Medical equipment Design & Manufacturing Services in Hall 4 of SWEECC. Hangzhou Hikvision and Formica Vivix have been confirmed to debut in the new Zone.



Medtec China 2020 onsite photo

Advanced medical equipment manufacturers gather, new exhibition zone dubbed Advanced Medical Device Services inaugurated

At Medtec China 2020, there were a total of 36,508 visitors from a wide range of departments of medical device manufacturers, including 85% for business contacts, and more than 90% for procurement and finding new suppliers.

The procurement managers, supply chain managers, procurement team leaders, strategic purchasers, R&D engineers and mechanical engineers represented more than 7,000 medical device manufacturers, including Philips, GE, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Molecular, Smith & Nephew, Honeywell , Olympus , United Imaging, Zimmer Biomet, Winner, MicroPort, Mindray, Tuoren, Wego, Yuwell, Aohua, Shinva Medical Instrument, and other well-established enterprises at home and abroad. These companies are known to have varied buying needs for advanced medical devices, such as medical imaging equipment, medical electronic apparatus, medical optical instruments, instruments and endoscopic equipment. Click here for more information.



Bustling crowd at Medtec China 2020

Medtec China 2021 is therefore launching a new exhibiting zone called "Advanced Medical equipment Design & Manufacturing Services" to meet substantial demands in the market. Please click here for more information about exhibiting.

Industry leaders grabbing seats in 15 exhibiting zones

As to the portfolio of exhibit areas, besides the newly added "Advanced Medical Device Design & Manufacturing Services" zone, there are also exhibition areas of frontier domains, like Medical Design, CDMO\CSO Comprehensive Services, IVD, Medical 3D Printing/Orthopedic Processing, Medical Manufacturing Automation, Materials, Components & Processing Equipment, Contract Manufacturing Services, Mold Technology & Processing Equipment, and international pavilions. So far, nearly 400 enterprises have confirmed to exhibit at Medtec China 2021, including Celanese (China) Holding Co., Ltd., Shanghai-Fanuc Robomachine Co., Ltd., Maider Medical Industry Equipment CO., LTD., Suzhou Harmotronics Automation Co., Ltd, GMT Global Inc., LX Precision (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Swisstec 3D Akus AG, JunHua ChinaPEEK, Baoji Xinnuo New Metal Materials Co., Ltd., Toradex (China) Ltd., Zhengzhou Zhijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Changzhou Aron Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Sino-Precious Metals Holding Co., LTD., and Suzhou Long-term Materials Science Co., Ltd. Medtec China provides 21 categories of exhibits and services, Click here to learn more.



Partial exhibitors in Medtec China 2020

Medtec China 2021 is to set sail again in Halls 2 and 4 of SWEECC from September 1 to 3, 2021, with an even greater scale of exhibition, new exhibit areas, more advanced products and technologies to create more business opportunities and better exhibition experience for exhibitors. Stands in Hall 2 are sold out now. Stands in Hall 4 are available for booking in limited supply. Click here to review Medtec China 2020.

For more information, please visit Medtec China's website: www.medtecchina.com

For exhibition, visits and media cooperation, please contact:

Carina Li

Tel: +86 10 6562 3308

E-mail: carina.li@informa.com

Medtec China Organization Committee

Related Links :

http://www.medtecchina.com