Medtronic launches Medtronic Customer eXperience Center in Singapore to drive remote access to innovative technologies and training

A first for Medtronic in Asia, the center will harness leading-edge healthcare technology to create a worldwide interconnected training and knowledge ecosystem for better patient outcomes

(From left) Mr Chad Norberg, US Embassy Economic Unit Head, Ms Diana Tang, Vice President, Global Commercial Operations and Customer Experience, Medtronic, (Onscreen, Left) Mr Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, (Onscreen, Right) Mr Rob ten Hoedt, Executive Vice President & President for Global Regions, Medtronic, Mr Lavie Golenberg, Director and Head of Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) and Her Excellency, Sarah McGrath, Ambassador of Ireland to Singapore.

About Medtronic Customer eXperience Center

Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) is a world-class, state-of-the-art facility that brings together the healthcare community by fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and learning. At MCXC, we fully leverage our remote presence and extended reality (XR) capabilities to drive access to healthcare technologies and training at any time and from anywhere.









About Medtronic

History of Medtronic







