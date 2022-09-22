Medtronic Ranked One of 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia™

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 22 September 2022 - Medtronic has been ranked fifth in the 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia list by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. This is a significant improvement of six places from 2021. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, leadership, and an inclusive workplace.“Our people are our greatest strength, and we are glad that our employees feel proud to be part of Medtronic. This recognition means so much to us as it was based on the valuable feedback of our employees. Medtronic’s mission, created more than 60 years ago, highlights our commitment to recognize the personal worth of all employees. We celebrate our people who always go above and beyond and take great pride in their work,” said Neil Chalker, Vice President, Human Resources, Medtronic APAC.According to Great Place to Work data, 88% of employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55% of workers report a similarly positive experience.Being ranked amongst Asia’s top 5 best workplaces is the jewel in the crown for Medtronic. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® organization across 13 APAC countries that it has presence in, including Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam.“At Medtronic, we believe in giving our employees a purpose, a voice and support to reach their full potential. I’m very proud that Medtronic has been ranked best workplace amongst Asia’s top MNCs and equally glad that our Singapore office has been certified as a Great Place to Work® organization for the third time in a row. This ranking is testament to how we are continuously engineering the extraordinary to bring about an inclusive and equitable culture in which all employees can reach their potential and maximize our collective impact to the patients we support,” said Jennifer Cho, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic Singapore & Malaysia.“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first,” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. “During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Asia embody the mission of Great Place to Work and are indeed making work great For All.”Hashtag: #Medtronic

