Meet the Alabama photographer who makes her clients feel like models.

This luxury photographer doesn’t want her clients to have a run-of-the-mill photoshoot experience.

(Photo by Sharde Richardson/Sharde Richardson Photography, used with permission.)

Sharde Richardson of Sharde Richardson Photography knows a thing or two about the medium, having been a student and practitioner of the art for over a decade. Known for her use of light, posing, and polish—Richardson’s portraits are compelling and masterful.



“I’m my most creative and artistic when I’m taking portraits of women and couples,” she says. “But I knew I wasn’t providing them an experience that was unique beyond the images I created.”



When she revamped her service offerings, she ditched the traditional way of thinking and focused on giving her clients a celebrity style experience.



“Anyone can have clients show up to their studio and start snapping pictures of them. It kind of feels like picture day at school, you know—a little soulless,” she jokes. “It not just about the pictures anymore. People want to feel transported. To really provide something unique and memorable, I knew I needed to tap into my clients desires.”



And so she did. Taking her cue from mentors and extensive research, her clients can expect a luxurious, concierge experience. They can expect to feel like models.



From a wardrobe stylist to a masseur the day of the session, Richardson and team encourage clients to come be pampered while they do all the heavy work.



“My team includes a stylist, makeup artist, masseuse, and groomer. On session day, my client has a curated playlist of their favorite songs and a bottle of champagne waiting for them,” she says. “They only need to show up, feel their best, and trust my team and I will take care of them.”



Richardson has clients who travel out-of-state for a session with her. They come to celebrate milestones, to feel empowered, or in the case of couples—celebrate love.



Richardson knows experiences like this aren’t accessible to everyone and she’s happy that she has options to make them more attainable.



“I know that I’m offering something very unique for my area. And it’s my honor to usher in that experience because there are so many people who deserve it.”

About Us: Sharde Richardson Photography is an Alabama based photography company. Richardson invests in a concierge approach to the portraiture experience by providing luxurious photoshoots for women and couples.

