Meet ANDRE: The Easy Solution for Survey Analysis

New Survey Analysis Tool ANDRE is set to change data analysis landscape by simplifying insights extraction using AI technology. It democratizes survey data analysis, making strategic insights universally accessible for businesses.



Superior customer understanding is a necessity to build better brands, products,services and stay ahead of competitors. However, gaining a competitive edge based on evidence requires entrepreneurs and managers to deal with large amounts of information. Survey data is often used to assess CX, UX, engagement, and appeal of innovation. Collecting good data is hard enough; extracting useful insights from it can be daunting. It’s complex, error-prone, and time-consuming.

From now on getting the stories from the data could be smoothly automated by ANDRE. By blending AI models with a proven survey analysis process, ANDRE makes insights easily accessible, empowering businesses to make informed decisions efficiently. It’s not just another analytical tool; it's a synthetic data analyst supporting individuals whenever data insights are required.

Simplicity Meets Innovation

ANDRE reinvents the survey analysis experience, making it feel just like briefing and guiding a seasoned analyst. It doesn’t require any background in statistics or calculus, nor skills in using analytical software. ANDRE guides users through the narratives contained in the data, facilitating the discovery and the writing of interesting data stories. It provides supporting evidence for the data stories in the form of data visualizations with relevant comments on the data. It summarizes the key takeaway from each data story, and adds synthesis of the data story(ies) in a crisp report.

The outcome: A polished presentation deck with clear conclusions ready for decision-making. ANDRE provides the flexibility to adjust the role of AI, from full analysis automation to manual data stories creation and optimization.

What Makes ANDRE Stands Out

Click-Through Simplicity: It transforms data analysis into a seamless click-through experience, from data ingestion to insightful narratives.

It shifts focus away from plain numbers to engaging stories, making complex insights digestible and actionable.

It shifts focus away from plain numbers to engaging stories, making complex insights digestible and actionable. Efficient and Expert-Free: It saves valuable time and bypasses the need for specialized skills.

Democratizing Data Analysis

ANDRE marks the start of a new chapter in survey data analysis, in which meaning primes over numbers, and data insights are abundant and accessible to everyone. Now businesses of any size can leverage professional-grade insights to steer their strategies.

ANDRE is set for an official launch on Producthunt on May 19th.



