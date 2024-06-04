Meet the Asian Entrepreneur on the Verge of Making History on Forbes' Under 40 List

Forbes' annual Under 40 list is known for recognising the most successful and influential young entrepreneurs from around the world. This year, the list is set to feature a new face – Jayson Mehra.

Forbes' annual Under 40 list is known for recognising the most successful and influential young entrepreneurs from around the world. This year, the list is set to feature a new face – Jayson Mehra a 38-year-old Asian entrepreneur who is on the verge of becoming one of the richest individuals on the list.



Jayson Mehra is the founder and CEO of Enlighten Supply Pool an education recruitment company that has taken the industry by storm. With a net worth of over £42 Million, Mehra has already made a name for himself in the business world, and his inclusion on the Forbes' Under 40 list is a testament to his hard work and determination.



Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Mehra started his entrepreneurial journey at a young age. He dropped out of college to pursue his passion for business and founded Enlighten Supply Pool in 2010. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, with offices in multiple countries and a global customer base. Mehra’s leadership and vision have been crucial in the company's success, and his story is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs.



With his imminent inclusion on the Forbes' Under 40 list, Mehra is set to make history as one of the richest individuals on the list. This achievement not only highlights his personal success but also showcases the potential of Asian entrepreneurs in the global business landscape. Mehra is a true representation of the rising influence and impact of Asian entrepreneurs, and his recognition on the Forbes list is a proud moment for the entire community.



As Mehra prepares to be featured on the Forbes' Under 40 list, he remains humble and grateful for the opportunities and support that have led him to this point. He hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and never give up on their goals. Mehra’s story is a reminder that with hard work, determination, and a clear vision, anything is possible.



