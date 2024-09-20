Meet Creative Capital Ventures: A New Breed in the Venture Capital Industry

Creative Capital Ventures (CCV) is redefining venture capital by combining traditional investment with a venture studio model. Focused on high-growth sectors like sports, media, and lifestyle, CCV aims to accelerate business scaling and enhance returns through strategic operational support and intellectual property acquisition.

In the high-stakes game of business and investments, venture capital firms must remain agile, innovative, and forward-thinking to stay ahead. Creative Capital Ventures (CCV) is positioning itself as exactly that—a new breed of venture capital. Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and industry veterans, CCV is not just another fund but a dynamic platform that combines traditional venture capital with a powerful venture studio model, aiming to scale businesses faster and more efficiently.

As John Darling, one of the partners at Creative Capital Ventures, explains, “We are not just investors; we are operators, scaling and shaping the future alongside our portfolio companies.”

A Unique Approach to Venture Capital

Creative Capital Ventures Fund 1 is currently raising €35 million, with €18 million already committed from both institutional and private investors. What sets CCV apart is its focus on industries where human passion and attention are rapidly growing, such as sports, media, entertainment, and lifestyle.

According to Rich Britton, founding partner at Creative Capital Ventures, “Consumer expectations are soaring, driven by cutting-edge technology. As brand spending surges, monetization opportunities emerge for bold, innovative startups.”

Creative Capital Ventures is targeting high-growth sectors undergoing significant disruption and transformation thanks to technological advancements. The fund’s primary focus areas include:

Sports Tech : CCV is tapping into the fast-growing sports industry, where disruptive business models and rising tech adoption drive unprecedented growth.

: CCV is tapping into the fast-growing sports industry, where disruptive business models and rising tech adoption drive unprecedented growth. Media : CCV believes in the potential of tech-enabled media platforms.

: CCV believes in the potential of tech-enabled media platforms. Entertainment : From immersive experiences to music royalties, CCV invests in assets that leverage IP to generate sustainable, cash-generating returns.

: From immersive experiences to music royalties, CCV invests in assets that leverage IP to generate sustainable, cash-generating returns. Lifestyle: CCV invests in health and wellness, an industry expected to grow to $9.2 trillion by 2033.

Creative Capital Ventures is laser-focused on leveraging this momentum by investing in early-stage tech companies that operate in these spaces and in intellectual property (IP) acquisition, which offers venture-like returns through a more stable asset class. The fund has already secured terms sheets with several high-profile companies.

These industries represent large, attractive target markets with robust growth projections and opportunities for disruption. By investing in early-stage tech companies and IP within these sectors, Creative Capital Ventures is positioned to generate venture-like returns while mitigating risk by acquiring stable assets.

Areas of Focus: IP Acquisition and More

One of the unique aspects of Creative Capital Ventures is its strong emphasis on IP acquisition, especially in sectors like immersive entertainment and music rights. Britton explains, “We’re entering a new age where IP is king. Whether it’s immersive experiences or music royalties, owning these assets provides stability and growth potential. It's about capturing venture-like returns in a stable asset class.”

For immersive entertainment, Creative Capital Ventures is working with Harvey Goldsmith, a legendary promoter responsible for iconic events like Live Aid, to develop new shows that leverage household brands. The fund also plans to anchor its IP acquisition strategy around investments in existing production companies, providing the infrastructure to scale these assets globally. The strategy is simple: acquire, expand, and capitalize on the growing demand for immersive experiences across new regions.

Venture Studio Model: Pivotal to Success

Perhaps the most distinctive aspect of CCV’s approach is its Venture Studio, designed to accelerate portfolio growth and exit timeframes. The studio model is powered by Pivotal, a strategic accelerator that provides senior fractional C-suite support, research, and execution capabilities.

Dom Joseph, CCV’s founding partner and former CEO of Captify, describes the venture studio as "a launchpad to help ambitious founders create powerhouse companies." He continues, “With Pivotal, we don’t just invest in companies; we actively help them scale by providing senior resources and executing bespoke projects that unlock growth potential.”

Pivotal’s formula focuses on five core pillars of growth: brand positioning, product & tech development, commercial strategy, operational design, and financial management. By targeting these areas, the venture studio ensures that portfolio companies are equipped with the necessary tools to scale rapidly with minimal cash investment. The results speak for themselves. CCV’s Venture Studio has helped over 150 startups, increased their average valuation by 3x in just 24 months, and doubled the exit rate for companies under their guidance.

This approach significantly reduces the time portfolio companies need to reach critical milestones, such as Series A and B rounds, making it an attractive proposition for early-stage founders looking to scale quickly. According to global studies on venture studios, startups supported by such models experience exit rates double the industry average, and they typically reach IPO 31% faster.

The Team Behind Creative Capital Ventures

The brain behind Creative Capital Ventures is as impressive as its portfolio. Dom Joseph, who previously scaled Captify, brings extensive experience in global expansion and scaling tech companies. Rich Britton, who has helped grow over 50 startups and served as Head of Innovation at WPP, adds a wealth of expertise in tech and media.

John Darling, a serial founder with marketing, consumer goods, and finance ventures, adds a unique operational perspective. The team is supported by a stellar lineup of venture partners, including Harvey Goldsmith (Immersive Media Expert), Tom Rogers (Founder of CNBC), and Cam Blackwood (Music IP Expert and Platinum award-winning music producer).

Each partner brings decades of industry experience, making the CCV’s team uniquely positioned to identify and capitalize on market gaps. Their backgrounds as operators, not just investors, enable them to provide more than just capital—they offer hands-on guidance and a network of world-class experts who actively help portfolio companies achieve their potential.

Building for Exits

The fund's ultimate goal is to build companies that are not just viable but highly valuable to strategic acquirers. The exit strategy involves a mix of commercial development, geographic expansion, and partnerships with potential buyers. Creative Capital Ventures also leverages its extensive industry network to provide portfolio companies with the resources needed to optimize their go-to-market strategies and pricing models, ensuring they can scale efficiently.

Moreover, the Venture Studio is critical in accelerating growth, refining business models, and preparing companies for exit. The studio’s success metrics are clear: compared to traditional venture capital, it is 50% more likely to achieve 25%+ returns and accelerated exit timelines.

Creative Capital Ventures represents the future of venture capital—an agile, dynamic fund that combines the best elements of traditional venture capital with a cutting-edge venture studio model. Focusing on high-growth sectors like sports, media, entertainment, and lifestyle, CCV is well-positioned to capture significant returns. By providing not just capital but operational expertise, strategic guidance, and a network of industry veterans, Creative Capital Ventures is truly a new breed of venture capital.

John Darling mentions, “Our mission is simple: to scale faster, exit quicker, and generate higher returns. We’re not just betting on the future but building it.”



