Meet Heaven Hightower: A Rising Star Giving Back

Heaven Hightower is a teenage style icon. At the age of just 15 years old, she is a renowned model, actress, philanthropist, and a community leader who is determined to make her presence known.

—

She is widely known for her character “Natasha,” in the film “The Hate U Give,” with castmates Regina Hall, Common and Anthony Mackie. Heaven has been in the entertainment industry from the early age of just 7 years old.

Her acting career launched with the TV series “Daytime Divas”. Her character received applause from film critics all over the country and praises from actress Viola Davis, while on set. Since then she has been in four TV series, five feature films, and eight theatrical plays. Even during the pandemic, Heaven managed to stay busy by appearing in three productions and two fashion shows. Ms. Hightower has worked with Sista Jay Jay Benjamin JoeDrell in the film “Man Pray Too”. Her latest work includes playing the lead character “Zora,” in the Sheri Johnson’s directed, “Black Girl Magic.”

She was inspired by her mother who she thanks for everything, including her start into the entertainment industry. During our interview, Heaven commented that acting is “one of God’s gifts bestowed upon her.” She is a praise dancer and enjoys R&B music in her spare time. Throughout her career, Heaven has received notable accolades, including “ATL’s Hottest Child Actress” during the years of 2016, 2017 and 2018, “Rising Star” from 2016, 2017 to 2018, then “Junior Teen Miss Georgia,” in 2018 and then awarded as “American Youth Film Festival’s- Best Actress.”

Hightower also commented, “Once you get into it, either you’re in, or you’re out, and I was in to do whatever it took for me to become a professional this or that. It was really what I wanted to do.”

In addition to the entertainment industry, she is the youth founder of her non-profit, “Heaven Help One Help All Foundation.” The foundation helps low-income families in need and provides children with books, backpacks, and other school supplies. Her foundation has been instrumental in assisting families who have been affected by the pandemic which have hit cities hard like Atlanta. She has never forgotten to give back to the community as her foundation continues to offer services like feeding the homeless and providing low-income families with assistance year-round. She was nominated for the prestigious “Rice Award,” in 2019. The next year, she won “The 2020 Youth Achiever of The Year,” for her non-profit foundation.

She is an honor student at Kipp Collegiate High School and a published author. In her book titled “Heaven’s Life on the Runway,” she explains her modeling experiences from behind-the-scene preparations to the spotlights of the runway and life afterward.

Hightower’s next endeavor will be on a voiceover for a “Lyfe4u,” new series “Devil’s Scorned.” She will also be a co-producer in the project with Earlina Gilford. She has been casted in “Destroyed Marriage,” film by Tyson Love and lastly will be starring in the “Tidbits Project,” by Phurious Stylez.

Even at a young age, Heaven is an inspiration for so many youth. She is a trailblazer and an all-around star who is giving back to her community in a major way.

