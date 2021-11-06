Meet Joy Forze and Pandita Njoh, US-based Cameroonian Gospel singers putting Cameroon Gospel Music in the spotlight

Cameroonian US-based gospel ministers, Joy Forze and Pandita Njoh, released an amazing video for their most recent song titled “Beautiful.” Both singers are pulling a global interest in the Cameroonian Gospel industry.

—

With their hit song “Beautiful” released three weeks ago and currently trending across TV stations globally, Joy Forze and Pandita Njoh are touted as the harbingers of the future of Gospel music from the nation of Cameroon. Beautiful, with its scintillating visuals, is currently top six gospel songs being aired on TraceTV, the French pay-TV music video television channel owned by TPG Capital.

Joy started singing in church at a tender age as part of different groups and has a mission through her music to be an agent of change in the Kingdom.

She is an ordained minister of the gospel and has served as a worship pastor at Living Word International Church located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She currently serves as Worship Pastor at Christ Empire International Church in San Antonio, Texas.

Joy has an earnest desire to see the Kingdom of God manifest in the earth and is committed and dedicated to helping individuals or groups of people understand who they are on the earth by equipping them with tools that will empower them in order to pursue and fulfill their purpose.

Pandita Njoh is the founder and CEO of Gospel Ministry and Valid Dream Foundation. Her musical journey also began at a very young age while in the Children’s Choir at the Apostolic church in Mamfe, her birth town in Cameroon. In 2010, Pandita made her professional entry into music after being introduced by Noami Achu, a fellow Cameroonian singer upon Pandita’s arrival in the US. Pandita released her first single “Life don better” in 2012 and in 2013 she was nominated for the Best Gospel Artist – Sonnah Awards in Yaounde, Cameroon.

United in their mission to be agents of change in God’s Kingdom by using their giftings and callings, Joy and Pandita jointly recorded and released an album titled “Nothing Else Matters” in 2018. As worshipers and singers, most of their songs are birthed in the place of prayer and worship unto God.

With the attention that their new music video has received globally, it is not hard to speak confidently, even prophetically in Christian religious parlance, that Cameroonian Gospel music is entering a new era and whatever the future might hold for Gospel Music in Cameroon, Joy Forze and Pandita Njoh not only represent that future but will be key instruments in birthing it.

The colorful and exciting video of the song “Beautiful” was shot and directed by Oluyinka Davids for iFocus.

Contact Info:

Name: Victoria Peters

Email: Send Email

Organization: Parrot Media

Website: https://www.parrotmedia.co

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPHfsgjLyj0

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/meet-joy-forze-and-pandita-njoh-us-based-cameroonian-gospel-singers-putting-cameroon-gospel-music-in-the-spotlight/89052026

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89052026