Meet the New Anchor Food Professionals European Dairy Range

Anchor Food Professionals brings a touch of European elegance to complement their much-loved New Zealand mozzarella cheese, whipping and cooking cream products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 130 years of Anchor dairy experience, Anchor Food Professionals is pleased to announce the launch of its European-style dairy creams and mozzarella cheese in Malaysia. The internationally respected foodservice arm of Fonterra is excited to bring this complementary European product range to Malaysian food professionals, including chefs, bakers, pastry makers, passionate cooks, and home-bakers alike.



Anchor Food Professionals New European-Style Dairy Range

As demand[1] for European-style dairy products[2] increases, Anchor Food Professionals maintains its position as one of the market leaders in dairy through the introduction of two (2) new European products – Anchor Classic Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Anchor Chef's Classic Whipping Cream. As with all Anchor Food Professionals products, these innovations adhere to uncompromising standards of food safety, quality, and supply while meeting the demands of evolving consumer trends to take everyday creations from good to great.

Anchor Food Professionals will also replace their UHT cooking cream products with European-origin Anchor Culinary Cream and Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream for a lighter, more balanced dairy style. Both have been specifically created to perform flawlessly by delivering the quality and perfection that customers love in their favourite recipes.

As Jack Tan, Foodservice Director of Fonterra Brands Malaysia explains, "Food preferences have shifted in consumer behaviour since the pandemic began. One of the most interesting trends we notice is, food businesses are increasingly looking for everyday functional products that provide genuine additional benefits – simple and quick – to their food or beverage creations. Today's consumers are also drawn to products that serve the purpose of bringing out feel-good emotions. While the pandemic has been tough for many food businesses, we can help them stay on top of these trends by constantly improving their favourite recipes with better flavours, textures, presentation, and overall quality."

He added, "As a global dairy expert providing a proven source of outstanding dairy products, we believe that this European-style range will provide a genuinely unique dairy experience for all Malaysians. Take our Anchor Classic Shredded Mozzarella Cheese for example – a traditional-style mozzarella cheese, that has superior oven performance and a flavoursome and complex taste, proven way to create truly delicious dishes.

For bakers and pastry makers, our Anchor Chef's Classic Whipping Cream is designed to bring reliable performance and functional stability to every kitchen. With its light and airy texture, it's the perfect infusion for any type of rich delicacy – hot, cold, or frozen. We're excited to see the endless possibilities this new range can bring when it comes to food, and feedback has been universally positive."

Anchor Food Professionals has a long history of supplying to more than 10,000 restaurants, bakeries, and cafes in Malaysia. Other than just products, Anchor Food Professionals continue to offer hands-on expertise, unique insights, and expert guidance from highly trained food professionals and help create truly irresistible food creations.

This European range of mozzarella cheese and creams will be made available for food operators through distributor partners, while consumers can also purchase these products at major supermarket chains and bakery ingredients shops.

To find out more, visit Anchor Food Professionals' official website at www.anchorfoodprofessionals.com, or follow our social pages at www.facebook.com/AnchorFoodProfessionalsMY and www.instagram.com/anchorfp.my.

