Meet the Powerful Roborock Cordless Vacuum Which Also Mops

With the Roborock H7, powerful suction and battery performance meets easy handling, plus a mop. Now available in the U.S.

HONG KONG, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , a leading developer of both robotic and cordless household vacuum cleaners, today announced the availability of its latest cordless stick vacuum, the Roborock H7 in the U.S.

Praised for its versatility and powerful cleaning performance built in a lightweight design, the Roborock H7 aims to deliver a convenient and easy to use solution for customers. Highlights include an all-new storage system, a dust-bag option and the ability to convert the H7 into a mop as desired.

"The Roborock H7 builds upon the best designs and features of our first cordless stick vacuum," says Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. "We are now excited to offer this improved option to our U.S. customers as we truly believe it will help them clean better and easier."

Long-Lasting Cleaning. Easier than Ever.

A maximum suction of 160AW enables a deeper clean on carpets, mattresses, sofas, corners and car interiors.

With up to 90 minutes of run time in eco mode while needing only 2.5 hours to fully recharge, customers avoid paying for an additional battery, or two.

A new Magnetic Easy Store system (MagBase™) organizes the accessories in a compact manner.

A large capacity dustbin of 500ml and the option of using disposable dust-bags reduces the frequency of dustbin emptying and exposure to dust-spray, making this the ideal vacuum for allergy sufferers.

An easily-fitted mop accessory (purchased separately) provides customers with an even deeper clean.



Availability and Pricing

Priced at $499.99, the Roborock H7 is now available to order on us.roborock.com. Customers can also enjoy a $50 savings via Roborock's early-bird deal by placing an order between the 6th to 8th of July.



About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/.

