Meet the successful  entrepreneurs in blockchain space for the year 2021

Entrepreneurs and Developers who are Making Mark in Blockchain Industry 2021. Dart Blockchain - Fastest Performing Blockchain Eco-System will be launched in the Month of Jan 2022.

For nearly 30 years, I have ridden the highs and lows of entrepreneurship as a never ending challenges, accomplishments, setbacks & hurdles to be overcome. Building my companies QFIX Technology & Golden Rays Traders Ltd. has been a wild ride never knowing what's around the corner, yet always on the look out for new opportunities in technology but now I am running both the companies successfully & simultaneously opted to go for blockchain which will be the future of globe & hope that my 30 years experience in technology field will give an added advantage to Dart blockchain's success

The year 2021 has been challenging for any profession or business but only two industries have proven themselves as billion dollar & trillion dollar market globally that's online gaming & blockchain in other side we saw business shutting down due to pandemic, the list of woes seems endless . But despite all this obstacle Mr. KSR Murty , Vamsi Andukuri, Dr. Ratna Raju & Mr. Azeem khan of Dart have designed a Dart blockchain successfully to keep public data as public and it's only possible with blockchain technology .

Mr. KSR Murty who is a LAW graduate & specialization in Marketing Management (Director Marketing & Co founder of Dart blockchain) is having more than 30 years experience in Techno Marketing & worked closely with NIIT & Siemens as channel partner for IT education /software development & IP enabled telephone Exchanges from the both companies he received a award of excellence in sales & services to his clients of public sector COMPANIES like SAIL, RAILWAYS, COAL FIELDS & NTPC & corporates like Lanco Infra, Monet Ispat, Century Cement (Birla Group), Lafarge Cement, etc. & Also he was engaged in import & export of computer networking equipments of Nortel Networks under his own company Golden Rays Traders Ltd Dubai, Presently he is CEO of QFIX technology .

KSR Murty is the Co founder of Dart also shared that they have a very strong technical & marketing team to design ,implement & market the Dart blockchain , their strong Technical team is headed by a best CTO award winner young, dynamic & Visionary Mr. Andukuri Vamsi who is having a vast experience technically in blockchain & Crypto space.

Mr. KSR Murty informed that Dart is global initiative in blockchain space & uniqueness of Dart is its lightning speed & cost effectiveness compare to other leading blockchains in present scenario. Also Dart allows business & governments to use blockchain infrastructures and leverage its strength without prior knowledge of distributed system . Dart blockchain's goal is to make the Dart fast by using the delegated PBFT method , Larger scalability and lower transaction fees. Dart blockchain generates block in every 3 seconds & reward per block is 36 DRT to super representatives

He also shared the success mantra of successful project is team work that too with like minded, dynamic & energetic to deliver the successful project . Dart - Fastest Growing and Fastest Performing Blockchain Eco-System will be launched in the Month of Jan 2022. Dart will be Known for its Scalability and will be a Competitor for Ethereum very soon. Dart’s future surely looks promising. The future of mass blockchain-based solutions is considered to be heavily dependent on progress made in decentralized applications (DApps). DeFi (Decentralized Finance) projects are in the rage right now with a massive rise in networks that support this wave. Dart will be the leader in this space in the Future.

Mr. Murty feel proud to say that in Dart foundation success mantra is properly aligned and Dart blockchain is going to establish a big brand with huge community very soon in blockchain space.

