MegaFans Finds Traction, Milestone, Distributing NFTs and Cryptos for eSports

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans , a mobile gaming company headquartered in Southern California, announced that they gained significant traction by distributing NFTs (non fungible tokens) and cryptocurrencies, as prizes to players on their mobile eSports platform. The company saw a large spike with in-app-purchases (IAPs) in November, surpassing their break-even goal for the return on advertising spend (ROAS) and established a sustainable and scalable business model.

"This is a huge milestone for MegaFans," says CEO, Jeff Donnelley. "We achieved our goal to surpass break-even economics against ROAS, which makes this a sustainable business model, and we found traction using blockchain solutions and crypto products for our global audience. We couldn't be happier with the results."

MegaFans' business model has multiple revenue streams including IAPs, a proprietary ad server, white label, tournament rake, sponsorship opportunities and more. They are in the early stages of optimization for their minimum viable product with play-to-earn tournament strategies, affiliate advertising, game development, gamfi, and tokenconomics still available to accelerate the business forward in 2022.

MegaFans offers free-to-play and play-to-earn options ranging from quick-play contests to monthly tournaments with larger prize pools up to $10,000 (USD). The pools scale up as community participation grows and players win virtual tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, NFTs, gift cards, or cash. The NFTs are distributed on OpenSea.io using the Polygon.technology chain to reduce gas fees.

MegaFans recently closed their seed round for funding, led by Alphabit and opened a private round, looking for partnerships to grow their platform and audience further. MegaFans is part of the Launchpool Labs incubator program where they are receiving strategic and technical support to help grow their community of gamers and collectors. Launchpool Labs incubator is a 90-day intensive development program focused on building communities and value around startups in the blockchain sector.

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile eSports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers and collectors, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers and developers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players experience. MegaFans mantra is "eSports for All!" which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans .

