Megaideas LLC launches TextAinstein as a new way to talk with ChatGPT via SMS and WhatsApp

Megaideas LLC, a company known for its innovative approach to technology, has announced the launch of its latest product, TextAinstein. The new platform, which was released back in February, offers a simple and convenient way for customers to communicate with AI and ChatGPT using SMS and WhatsApp. TextAinstein is strongly focused on data privacy and protection, with a scalable solution secured by Amazon AWS servers.

TextAinstein is an AI-powered platform that can answer a wide range of questions, from general knowledge and trivia to specific fields like science, technology, and business. With just a few taps on your mobile device, users can now conveniently harness the capabilities of ChatGPT and AI via TextAinstein. There's no requirement to visit websites, install apps or plugins as the platform solely relies on SMS and WhatsApp for communication. TextAinstein is currently available in the USA (SMS / Whatsapp), Canada, Mexico, and Brazil (only WhatsApp), with further expansion to Europe as well.

Rodrigo Serzedello, CEO of Megaideas LLC, said, "TextAinstein is the quickest and most convenient way to access ChatGPT using your cellphone. It's the easiest way to introduce AI and ChatGPT, for people that are not sure how to use it."

The company recognizes the importance of data privacy and security and has taken all necessary measures to protect the sensitive information of its users; please read TextAinstein's privacy policy to learn more.

TextAinstein has already processed more than 47,000 messages between users and ChatGPT since its launch, highlighting the significant demand for straightforward AI communication. The platform currently offers SMS access exclusively in the USA, while WhatsApp access is available globally. TextAinstein provides three pricing options, with the free version allowing for ten inquiries per month. Meanwhile, the monthly and yearly plans, priced at $6.99 and $59.99, respectively, provide the benefit of unlimited questions.

If anyone is a big fan of ChatGPT, they can try out TextAinstein's free plan and experience the platform for themselves.

About the Company:

Megaideas LLC is a San Diego-based company that specializes in tech innovations. The CEO, Rodrigo Serzedello, was previously the founder of Instafob LLC, a successful tech startup acquired by Hillman Group in 2020.

