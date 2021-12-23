MEGAZONECLOUD Partners with VMware to Accelerate Southeast Asian SMBs' Journey to Cloud

Launch of CUBICLE service strategically optimizes costs while delivering greater business agility to unlock innovation in the cloud

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGAZONECLOUD, a leading cloud service provider in South Korea, announced the launch of CUBICLE, its first VMware Cloud Director Service which aims to enable businesses to seize new growth opportunities with more secure, flexible multi-tenant cloud resources.

CUBICLE, launched by MEGAZONECLOUD, provides a single, seamless and accessible platform powered by VMware Cloud on AWS to enable businesses to scale on demand. This allows them to move apps across environments, share infrastructure resources, access rapid disaster recovery and scale them up and down to meet business growth or spikes in demand, all without the disruption, excess cost or complexity.

As a single touchpoint to deliver the performance and capacity when and where businesses need, the service is optimized not only for SMBs(Small and Medium-sized Businesses) but also for customers who want to easily introduce VMware Cloud on AWS service-based environments.

CUBICLE was launched in response to local enterprises' clarion call for a solution that will enable them to accelerate their migration to the cloud in a seamless and secure manner. The service not only allows SMBs to tap on opportunities of hybrid cloud without the economic burden but also provides them with the agility to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by allowing them to trial various operating environments that may occur during cloud migration services to better prepare for those scenarios in real-life. On the other end of the spectrum, larger enterprises which currently run their operations on private cloud are also able to review the cost-efficiency of existing applications without large upfront costs.

The pay-as-you-grow model reduces overhead costs for SMBs and provide flexibility in pricing and environment size by dividing their VMware Cloud on AWS software-defined data center (SDDC) environments into multi-tenanted resource pools. With full enterprise control and choice to select applications they want to move to the cloud while their operations run in the background, businesses are able to better focus on their core competency, and empower their developer teams to innovate and strategically build new features.

Since being onboarded as a VMware partner in April 2020, MEGAZONECLOUD has obtained the Master Service Competency (MSC), which distinguishes partners with the deepest expertise to help identify and implement the right VMware solutions. The launch of CUBICLE affirms the company's commitment to harness VMware Cloud technologies to better advise, deploy and support customers in South Korea and the region. This builds on its existing strong partnerships with its affiliates in the region. Together with its 1,600 strong partners, MEGAZONECLOUD was able to achieve a sales amount of 540 billion won in the past year.

"More companies running on the private cloud environment are evolving into hybrid clouds for better efficiency and scalability. MEGAZONECLOUD's CUBICLE service enhances stability, accelerates migration, and reduces cost, by delivering cost-efficient hybrid cloud environments to major companies and SMBs to enhance their service reliability and scalability," said Willy Cho, Co-CEO, MEGAZONECLOUD. "We are committed to providing reliability through CUBICLE based on our expertise in cloud technology accumulated over the years."

"The full value of the cloud comes with enabling enterprises with the autonomy to make cloud orchestration easier. With the added speed and greater flexibility of solutions like CUBICLE, businesses are able to easily manage and scale cloud resources where they are needed. This helps them manage large, upfront costs of moving to the cloud and gives them the flexibility of ramping up or down resources without purchasing a whole new host," said In Ho Jun, Country Manager, Korea, VMware.

"The Multi-cloud is now the model for modern enterprises looking to achieve rapid transformation. Our partnership with MEGAZONECLOUD only reaffirms our commitment to enable customers to move their enterprise apps to the cloud in a seamless and more secure fashion with full enterprise control, said Ajay Turki, Director, Cloud Provider Sales, Southeast Asia and Korea, VMware. By providing customers with a fast path to the cloud with best of breed platform services and consistent security and governance, we are in turn empowering them to unlock the opportunities that come with fuller visibility and control over how they build, run, manage, connect and protect their apps to achieve new levels of innovation and agility.

As of 2020, MEGAZONECLOUD have achieved sales of KRW 540 billion, and are expected to reach KRW 820 billion in sales in 2021 this year. Currently, it has about 20 affiliates with 1,600 cloud experts, and has established and operated branches in 6 overseas countries/regions (USA, Canada, mainland China, Japan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong).