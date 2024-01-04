Meiko Tailor extends bespoke menswear to designing contemporary womenswear, winning one of the best five Kebaya Reimagined showpieces.

Meiko Tailor, a leading bespoke tailor and maker of modern menswear recently launched their ladies' apparel label – Adorn & Co, a bespoke tailored womenswear design by Adele Chung, daughter of Master Tailor Chung.

—

The launch coincided with the Singapore Fashion Council's showcase of the Kebaya Reimagine runway, with 30 designers presenting their modern interpretation of the traditional kebaya.

Out of the 30 designs, Adele’s 3-piece kebaya ensemble was voted among the top 5 runway pieces. A high collar bolero long tail white jacket in lathe print over a tuft of handstitched peony over the bodice and matching pants. This 3-piece ensemble takes the lady from day to night. Using cotton as the main fabric, the look is elevated with plays the taffeta on the bustier and the asymmetrical hues of 3D embroidery flowers and foliage, giving the piece a touch of modern kebaya femininity.

This 3-piece ensemble, under the Genesis Collection, demonstrates the

transformation of the iconic traditional kebaya to modern kebaya. Meiko Tailor’s

achievement was highly recognized in several publications such as Zaobao and The Straits Times and was applauded for its fresh approach to reviving the timeless kebaya design, whilst keeping to its strong suit.

The Modern Revival:

Meiko Tailor's success lies in seamlessly blending tradition with modernity. The kebaya, a symbol of cultural heritage, has undergone a remarkable transformation under the skilled hands of Meiko Tailor's designers. The resulting contemporary interpretation pays homage to its historical roots while introducing fresh elements that resonate with the modern wearer.

Zaobao's Recognition:

https://www.zaobao.com.sg/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/story20231020-1444542

Zaobao, a respected source for lifestyle and fashion news, has recognised Meiko Tailor's achievement in an article that delves into the intricate details of the kebaya makeover. The publication applauds the brand for its dedication to preserving cultural significance while daringly pushing the boundaries of conventional design. Meiko Tailor's win is not merely a victory for the brand but a celebration of the kebaya's enduring legacy in the ever-evolving world of fashion.

The Straits Times Comments:

https://www.straitstimes.com/life/style/iconic-kebaya-gets-a-modern-makeover

The Straits Times, a leading voice in Singaporean media, also joins the chorus of praise for Meiko Tailor's modern kebaya. In a feature that explores the intersection of tradition and contemporary fashion, the publication commends the brand's foresight in recognizing the kebaya's potential for reinvention. The Straits Times highlights the importance of Meiko Tailor's win as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Meiko Tailor’s Response:

In response to the accolades from Zaobao and The Straits Times: “Coming from a menswear tailoring background, my natural inclination leans towards creating a women’s suit silhouette, creating a twist to the traditional Nyonya Kebaya design that is elegant, versatile and wearable while keeping suit-silhouette to create the strong feminine vibes.” said Adele Chung

For example, the jacket over a tube dress or dress pants or jeans; the bustier top with a long skirt or inside a black or red suit; the trousers with halter or a silk round neck top. This way the wearer can maximize the use of each garment, which is the enduring appeal of the kebaya

This is Meiko Tailor’s first step to making strides in redefining women’s fashion. and worn in different ways. The recognition well-position both Meiko Tailor, bespoke menswear, and Adorn & Co, bespoke womenswear, as a vanguard in the slow fashion industry, presents the atelier’s passion for creating and recreation heritage garments into wearable treasures for today’s sophisticated audience.

Today, the winning Kebaya showpiece is on display at The Design Orchard Singapore and available for made-to-order. Customers can choose to customize the entire ensemble or just the bolero jacket. “We allow consumers to make what they know they would wear. This is part of slow fashion, “Adele said. “I believe

kebaya should always be well-fitted, hence it's best to customise to size, made-to-measure, as with all our garments at Meiko Tailor.”

About Meiko Tailor:

Meiko Tailor, well-respected for its traditional craftsmanship in bespoke menswear has been Singapore's homegrown tailor brand since the 1970s. Meiko Tailor's Master Tailor Chung, whose decades of experience and mentorship have shaped a generation of skilled seamstresses within the atelier. Today, Master Tailor Chung is

still drafting every suit personally while in tandemly passing down his skills and craft to the second generation, helmed now by his daughter Adele Chung. This way, the atelier’s house style remains consistent, as they continue to deliver quality craftsmanship and personalised style. Adorn & Co, the womenswear label of Meiko Tailor, adheres to the same creed of fine tailoring seamlessly blending tradition with modernity, exemplified in the making of this modern kebaya, marrying heritage with contemporary style and fresh elements that resonate with the wearer.

You may be interested to know, that Meiko Tailor also has a satellite tailoring service at Taylor Adam, One Raffles Place; a bespoke cocktail bar. Yes, this seeming heritage tailor is turning the notch up, bringing their bespoke tailoring services to the CDB district for busy executives and business travellers, offering a convenient fitting appointment for their sartorial needs. For media inquiries, please contact:

