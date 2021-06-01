Meitu, Inc. Announces Support for Unified ID 2.0

New identity solution expands into mobile app space with backing from Meitu

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is now in beta phase in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitu, Inc. today announced support for the Unified ID 2.0 initiative, expanding the new identity solution into Asia's mobile dominant markets. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront. Designed from the consumer's perspective, the ID is an upgraded alternative to third-party cookies and will be open-sourced.

Boasting over 885 million users outside of China, Meitu's apps offer users in over 100 countries various beauty user experiences through convenient mobile in-app internet technology. This announcement lends significant support to Unified ID 2.0, which has already gained notable momentum amongst media companies and technology players globally. This integration is for Meitu's global inventory, outside of China.

With Unified ID 2.0, Meitu will give marketers a common currency for digital advertising including mobile advertising, while aiming to allow consumers to retain transparency and control, with the ability to opt-out. Unified ID 2.0 aims to enable mobile app companies and marketers around the globe to better understand their audiences across platforms in a simple way, while giving consumers better, more personalized digital experiences.

Powered by a technology that encrypts and hashes a consumer's email address for their protection, Unified ID 2.0 will be governed by an independent group to preserve neutrality and independence. Key elements of Unified ID 2.0 include:

A simplified consent framework for publishers – explaining the value exchange of relevant advertising for consumers, and providing greater control for publishers

– explaining the value exchange of relevant advertising for consumers, and providing greater control for publishers Encrypted identification – a major upgrade over current cookie technology that will include a hashed and encrypted ID with improved accountability measures, as well as third-party audit controls

– a major upgrade over current cookie technology that will include a hashed and encrypted ID with improved accountability measures, as well as third-party audit controls Simple and transparent consumer controls , with the ability to manage participation

, with the ability to manage participation Single sign on capabilities across the open internet – so consumers don't have to consent repeatedly

"As one of the leading global mobile app developers, we are constantly working to maintain user privacy while empowering advertisers to make the most of their first-party data," said Cyrion Wang, Head of Programmatic, Meitu, Inc. "Unified ID 2.0 has the potential to not only enhance our targeting capabilities, but also allow our users to experience relevant advertising. Furthermore, we have been encouraged by the global support Unified ID 2.0 has already had across the industry."

"The collaboration around Unified ID 2.0 allows digital publishers to participate in this industry-wide initiative to pioneer a new approach to identity. Given that the global internet markets are 'mobile first,' we are especially thrilled to see Meitu as a leader in the mobile app space join others across the industry to address the need for an upgraded alternative to identity," said Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President, The Trade Desk. "Unlike cookies, Unified ID 2.0 operates across advertising channels including mobile, audio, browsers, OTT/TV apps and devices with a single ID. This is critical as marketers and publishers look to understand their audience across platforms, while creating a better standard that gives consumers greater transparency and control."

About Meitu

Founded in October 2008, Meitu has become one of China's top Internet enterprises owing to its leading AI-driven image-and-video processing technologies and social community. Meitu's mission is "to let everyone become beautiful easily", with the concept of "beauty", or Mei in Chinese, as the company's core ideal. Meitu App, BeautyCam, Meipai, MeituEve, MeituGenius, and other products of Meitu have fundamentally changing the way that users around the world create and share "beauty". Meitu has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 15, 2016 (Stock code：1357.HK). Meitu leverages AI in the pursuit of its mission. In 2010, Meitu founded its R&D hub MTlab, which is dedicated to AI and imaging innovations such as Computer Vision, Deep Learning, and Computer Graphics. To know more about Meitu, visit meitu.com/en

About The Trade Desk

The technology company The Trade Desk™ enables brands and agencies to purchase digital advertising. Using the cloud-based self-service solution, media buyers can control and optimize data-driven advertising campaigns in various formats and on different end devices. Integrations with key data, media inventory and publisher partners ensure maximum reach for independent, data-based purchasing decisions. Enterprise APIs enable customers to develop individual solutions based on the cloud platform. The Trade Desk is headquartered in Ventura, California and has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is a open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.