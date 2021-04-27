Meitu Taps HUMAN for Marketing and Advertising Fraud Prevention

Meitu joins HUMANs' partner network, consisting of a prestigious group of large internet platforms, enforcing collective protection against digital fraud and abuse to break the economics of cybercrime.

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitu , China's top AI-driven image-and-video processing tech enterprise, has partnered up with cybersecurity leader HUMAN (formerly known as White Ops), best known for collectively protecting enterprises from bot attacks, to safeguard Meitu's applications and programmatic platform solutions to support with the delivery of effective business results for Meitu's ecosystem. HUMAN's Advertising Integrity pre-bid and post-bid advertising bot mitigation solutions will be integrated directly into Meitu's platform infrastructure to ensure media solutions, such as advertising buying and selling, reach humans only.

HUMAN will secure Meitu's marketing supply chain and will ensure its processed advertising inventory remains authentic and clean of malicious bots. This will lead to greater accuracy of digital marketing results for Meitu's long-term partners, increase yield to suppliers and return on investments to marketers. At the industry-level, the partnership will serve as a market leader for the beauty tech category in the fight against marketing and application fraud.

The partnership will also help Meitu's innovative beauty technologies, such as MeituEve, reach a wider global audience through the delivery of accurate, efficient and transparent programmatic media transactions. MeituEve , the industry-leading technology and AI skin analysis algorithm, has changed the game for the beauty industry, giving users a quantitative analysis of their skin issues, and providing accurate skin analysis statistics and scenario-based solutions. Currently, MeituEve works with renowned brands worldwide, such as Dior, Shiseido, 3M and Urban Decay, to make beauty accessible to all.

"At Meitu, we build connections between humans and brands across the beauty ecosystem, under our one-stop digital advertising programmatic solution. HUMAN will be a key player in securing our supply chain for marketing and beyond, so that we can further fulfill our vision of empowering more brands and humans with validated access to beauty audiences, products and services," says Cyrion Wang, Head of Programmatic, Meitu.

"No industry is completely safe from non-human interactions," says Ryan James Murray, Director (APAC), HUMAN. "Last year, our Satori Threat Intelligence and Research team uncovered malicious attacks targeting beauty applications in particular. Given our past experience with such attacks, this puts us in a strong position to safeguard Meitu's operations moving forward."

"HUMAN will work closely with Meitu to support and validate only human signals from entering their supply chain. We look forward to supporting Meitu on their monetization expansion plans across the globe as they join HUMAN and our existing platform partners in the collective fight against cybercrime and abuse."

HUMAN recently became the first company to receive accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for end-to-end coverage against Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). Working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs, and exchanges, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 10 trillion digital interactions per week.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human. We have the most advanced Human Verification Engine that protects applications, APIs and digital media from bot attacks, preventing losses and improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About Meitu

Founded in October 2008, Meitu has become one of China's top Internet enterprises owing to its leading AI-driven image-and-video processing technologies and social community. Meitu's mission is "to let everyone become beautiful easily", with the concept of "beauty", or Mei (美) in Chinese, as the company's core ideal. Meitu App, BeautyCam, Meipai, MeituEve, MeituGenius, and other products of Meitu have fundamentally changing the way that users around the world create and share "beauty". Meitu has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 15, 2016 (Stock code：1357.HK).

Meitu leverages AI in the pursuit of its mission. In 2010, Meitu founded its R&D hub MT Lab, which is dedicated to AI and imaging innovations such as Computer Vision, Deep Learning, and Computer Graphics.

As of June 2020, there are 2.08 billion unique devices with Meitu's products activated on them, and a total of 295 million monthly active users (MAU) of Meitu apps. Meitu's total number of overseas users has exceeded 823 million users, with over 10 million users each in 15 countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, Vietnam, the US, Brazil, Japan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Nigeria, Mexico, Canada, Turkey.

