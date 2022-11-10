MeituEve to Showcase Its Latest AI Skin Analyzer at Cosmoprof Asia 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MeituEve announced that it will be participating in Cosmoprof Asia from Nov. 16 to 18, 2022 at the Singapore Expo, Booth 5-A13A. This year, besides being an exhibitor, MeituEve will also take part in a special onstage event to showcase its latest skin analysis technology. MeituEve welcomes all beauty businesses, resellers and other individuals to attend the trade show for further discussion.

Cosmoprof Asia is an annual event for beauty businesses worldwide to discover future beauty trends and sources from supply chain to finished products & brands. More than1,000 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors are expected to attend Cosmoprof Singapore.

MeituEve, as a SaaS provider for beauty businesses, will be presenting its most innovative skin analysis technology with AI skin analyzers. With years of research dedicated to causes of and solutions to skin issues, MeituEve has developed panoramic AI skin analyzers, a hand-held skin analyzer and a photo-based skin analysis app, and it has recently participated in publishing Evaluation Criteria for Human Skin Aging. The findings are a big step in dermatology - bridging gaps in Asian skin standards across the globe. At the trade show, both individuals and beauty businesses will have the chance to experience comprehensive and authoritative skin analysis offered by MeituEve.

MeituEve aims at providing omni-channel skin analysis for various scenarios to accelerate beauty businesses. Previously, MeituEve established strategic partnerships with global high-end skincare brands. In the near future, more partner brands will be revealed as we co-author the future of skin analysis and the beauty industry at large.

Contact Information:

Di Zhang

Marketing Manager

zd3@meitu.com



Image 1: MeituEve's Booth at Cosmoprof Asia





MeituEve attends Cosmoprof Asia 2022









