MeituEve's Exhibition in Cosmoprof Asia 2022 Showcases Its Evidence-Based AI Skin Analysis Technology to Help Business Owners Shape the Future of Beauty Business

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Cosmoprof Asia 2022 - Singapore special edition, MeituEve and the world's leading beauty businesses shared their successes and presented the latest innovative technology at the trade show and a special live stage event - Cosmo Onstage - where people can discover beauty trends come to life.

MeituEve's display area at Singapore Expo highlights surprising user-friendly devices that can complement any modern beauty salon or beauty brand counter. The exhibition booth has attracted hundreds of beauty business owners, skincare enthusiasts and other individuals, and provided them with detailed skin insight reports brought by panoramic AI skin analyzers. Beyond the skin analyzers, MeituEve offers business owners SaaS service to help them adapt in a new era of retail, as consumers are looking for scientific solutions with proven data. Recently, MeituEve participated in publishing Evaluation Criteria for Human Skin Aging, which bridges the gap of Asian skin standards. Because of MeituEve's recent success, it has been nominated for a special onstage live show.

MeituEve adheres to the principle of "Reveal consumer insights with scientific proof" and takes the lead in attempting to develop omni-channel AI skin analyzers for various business scenarios. During the live show, MeituEve introduced its consumer omni-channel skincare insight solution with its latest products and services, perfectly showcasing how skin science and business intelligence work together. In the demo session, MeituEve showed how the 3D panoramic AI skin analyzer works and interpreted the skin insight report in detail, which helps business owners fully appreciate comprehensive and scientific-based skin analysis with standards.

MeituEve has dedicated years to deep-learning based algorithms for skin issues, and has jointly released two major scientific research achievements that were selected for publication in the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) and the International Society for Biophysics and Imaging of the Skin (ISBS). With MeituEve's entry into Southeast Asia, the population will have access to state-of-the-art technology, and, more importantly, have a more scientific understanding of their own skin.

About MeituEve

Our products and services support beauty businesses. We use AI skin diagnostics to observe and identify skincare needs, helping beauty consultants and customers to know the WHAT, WHY and HOW of achieving healthier skin.

Based on award-winning algorithms and patented technologies, MeituEve offers panoramic AI skin analyzers, a hand-held skin analyzer and a photo-based skin analysis app for O2O scenarios.

