Melbourne Capital Group names Mark Owens as Head of Private Wealth

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne Capital Group Ltd (MCG), a global leader in the Wealth Management space, today announced that Mark Owens has been named as Head of Private Wealth. Owens has more than 15 years of experience in the wealth management and financial services industry. Prior to joining MCG, Owens was a senior manager in the technical division at Utmost Worldwide in Singapore for the ASEAN region. This built on his earlier roles at Generali International, AXA, Zurich, Metlife, and The Hartford.



Reuben van Dijk (Director), and Mark Owens (Head of Private Wealth) of Melbourne Capital Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to MCG," said Reuben van Dijk of MCG's Board. "Mark has an extensive background in wealth structuring, asset protection, and legacy planning for HNW and UHNW clients. He will help MCG provide an elevated Client experience. We believe his strong leadership experience will drive MCG to expand our presence internationally."

"I am very excited to be joining the MCG team," said Mark Owens. "MCG has a great business model and talented management team which uniquely positions it to assist our Clients in the changing Wealth Management environment. First and foremost, everything we do is centred around providing best in class services to our clients. As the financial services industry evolves through regulatory change, technological migration, and new client requirements, MCG is in a special position to provide the most effective and powerful suite of wealth services for clients to capitalise on these changes."

MCG are committed to meeting our clients growing interest in making investments which consider Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. Owens has taken a leading role in this as the Head of Private Wealth, counselling our investment committee on developing ESG optimisations for client portfolios. Our ESG strategy carefully optimises the investment objectives of clients with sustainability for the future for our planet.

Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) is a leading wealth management firm which specialises in cross-border, comprehensive, transparent and independent wealth management. The Company's specialist team serve clients internationally, including corporations, institutions, and individuals. For more information about MCG, please visit www.melbournecapitalgroup.com or email wealth@melbournecapitalgroup.com