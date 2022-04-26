Melco continues leadership among Macau and Asia’s integrated resort operators with 97 Stars achieved in 2022 Forbes Travel Guide

Company’s complete property portfolio attains top tier Five-Star recognition

Hotels

Restaurants

Spas

Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau

Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau

Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau

Star Tower, Studio City

Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau

Zensa Spa, Studio City

Altira Macau

Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Altira Spa, Altira Macau

Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila

Tenmasa, Altira Macau

Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila



Ying, Altira Macau





Aurora, Altira Macau





About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

MACAU - Media OutReach - 26 April 2022 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has once again been honored by) with a collective total of 97 Stars, including 17 Five-Star awards, maintaining its leading position among Macau & Asia's integrated resort operators. The Company's entire integrated resort portfolio, including City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila have been honored with the top tier recognition. The esteemed achievement highlights Melco's ceaseless devotion to exceptional hospitality across FTG's three categories of Hotels, Restaurants and Spas.Notably, Altira Macau celebrates its 13successive year asFive-Star award recipient across both Hotel and Spa categories., said, "Withbeing one of the world's most admired and celebrated travel standards, we are honored to once again have our full integrated resort portfolio distinguished with the top Five Forbes-Star rating. The achievement testifies to Melco's pledge to service quality and the Company's contribution to pushing boundaries, especially during such a challenging time for the industry – continuing to provide memorable and world-class services for guests. We thank our team for their unwavering dedication – for their exceptional role in facilitating Melco's sustained status as the leading integrated resort operator in Macau and Asia. We continue to provide a safe environment welcoming back visitors and locals to experience and enjoy Melco's diversified, multi-faceted and exciting offerings."We look forward to the highly anticipated opening of Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean showcasing Melco's extraordinary experiences to more guests from around the globe."Melco properties and facilities awardedFive-Star Ratings are as follows:

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .



The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



