Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series to Debut at Macau’s City of Dreams on June 24-25

Pan-fried Hokkaido Sea Cucumber Filled with Egg Plant Pork Paste and Garlic Chili Sauce, Deep-fried Pomelo Peel with Shrimp Roe

Chinese Executive Chef Wang Yong of Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Subject to 10% service charge.

^ Presentation of the Jin Sha dishes in the June 24-25 dinners may differ from the photos above.



#MelcoStyle

