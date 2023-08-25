Melissa Deally Emerges as an Award-Winning Best-Selling Author, Integrative Mind-Body Health Practitioner, and Renowned Speaker

Introducing Start Now | Live Well: Award-Winning Best-Selling Author Melissa Deally Empowers Individuals to Achieve Optimal Health and Unleash Their Full Potential.

Melissa Deally, an accomplished Integrative Mind-Body Health Practitioner, has achieved recognition as an award-winning international best-selling author and esteemed speaker. Recently featured in Asia One, a prominent business news portal, this article highlights the impactful collaboration of an acclaimed and diverse group of contributing authors from "INside Effects: How the Body Heals Itself." The book sheds light on the transformative power of holistic healing approaches. Melissa has been featured in the book because of her internationally recognized unique approach to holistic wellness. She has empowered countless individuals to discover the root causes of their health issues and achieve lasting healing. Today, she announces the launch of her comprehensive wellness program, Start Now | Live Well, designed to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to optimize their health and live their best lives worldwide.



“Your health is your greatest asset; you can either invest now or pay later,” said Melissa, founder of Your Guided Health Journey.”Growing older is inevitable; however, feeling older is a choice.”



Melissa's program offers approximately 15-18 hours of one-on-one coaching sessions, empowering individuals to identify and address the underlying causes of their health issues. Melissa ensures lasting healing and well-being by detoxifying the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual bodies.



As an international speaker, Melissa's expertise and passion for holistic wellness have captivated audiences worldwide. Her latest achievement as an award-winning best-selling author of the INside Effects Book has solidified her position as a thought leader in the field. Through her writing, Melissa sheds light on the importance of addressing health's physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects to achieve true well-being.



"Chronic illness does not have to be a "life sentence," said Melissa. By utilizing the power of functional medicine lab tests conveniently delivered to clients' homes, Melissa can identify the root causes of health issues and provide personalized protocols for healing. Her unwavering commitment to her client’s success is evident through the high level of support she offers while guiding their journey toward balanced health and lasting results. Melissa provides a complimentary “Discover Your Toxic Load” quiz at https://welcome.yourguidedhealthjourney.com/yourtoxicload.



Melissa's dedication to her client's well-being has earned her prestigious accolades, including being named to the 2022 CREA Global Award list and the recipient of the Alignable 2023 & 2022 Local Business Person Of The Year Award for Whistler. Furthermore, the 2021 & 2022 Quality Care Awards by Businesses From The Heart have recognized Melissa's commitment to providing exceptional care. To learn more about Melissa Deally and her transformative wellness program, visit her website at https://yourguidedhealthjourney.com/start-now-live-well.



The Start Now | Live Well program, developed by Melissa, encompasses all her wellness offerings and collaborates with other expert practitioners to provide individuals with a comprehensive approach to optimal health. The program includes a 3-week guided physical detox, at-home lab testing for root cause assessment, energy healing, mental and emotional healing using NLP Coaching, Timeline Therapy, and Hypnotherapy, and a curated journey of spiritual discovery. Participants will also receive complimentary self-care sessions, guidance in transitioning to non-toxic products, support in reducing pharmaceutical drug dependency, and assessments for various health concerns.



Experience a powerful journey towards optimal health with "Don't Wait for Your Wake Up Call," the inspiring podcast by Melissa Deally. With over 250 episodes, this captivating series offers one-minute health hacks and insightful interviews that empower listeners to take control of their well-being. Melissa shares valuable knowledge and practical education from experts and everyday individuals. The podcast https://yourguidedhealthjourney.com/podcast is available on major platforms, and listeners will discover the keys to a guided health journey that will transform their lives.



Details about Your Guided Health Journey offerings can be found at LinkTree at https://linktr.ee/yourguidedhealthjourney.



About Your Guided Health Journey:

Your Guided Health Journey is a leading wellness company dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic approach to health and well-being. With a strong emphasis on personalized care and comprehensive support, the company offers virtual integrative mind-body health services to clients across the English-speaking world. Led by acclaimed author and integrative health practitioner Melissa Deally, Your Guided Health Journey empowers individuals to discover the root causes of their health issues, detoxify their bodies, and create lasting lifestyle habits for optimal health and vitality. Melissa also trains other healers in NLP and hypnotherapy in order to empower them when working with clients and creating a bigger impact.



About Melissa Deally:

Melissa Deally is a powerhouse in holistic wellness, recognized as an award-winning international best-selling author, integrative mind-body health practitioner, and renowned speaker. With an unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve optimal health and true healing, Melissa combines her expertise as a Trainer of NLP and Hypnotherapy and a Master Practitioner in Timeline Therapy with her deep knowledge of integrative health practices. Her virtual practice extends across the English-speaking world, where she utilizes functional medicine lab tests to uncover the root causes of health issues and offers personalized protocols for lasting results. As a highly sought-after international speaker and five-time best-selling author, Melissa empowers audiences with practical education and holistic approaches to achieve vibrant well-being. With her passion for adventure, philanthropy, and making a positive impact in the world, Melissa is truly changing lives for the better.



