Meltwater and NewsGuard announce partnership to help organizations understand and combat the spread of misinformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media and social intelligence, today announces a partnership with NewsGuard , a company that employs trained journalists to rate the credibility of news sources and track the top false narratives spreading online.



This partnership will allow Meltwater customers to leverage NewsGuard’s Reliability Ratings and detailed “Nutrition Labels'' for thousands of news sources globally. These ratings enable brands and organizations to understand where they are being mentioned, and receive alerts when their brand is mentioned on unreliable sites that frequently spread false claims.

Meltwater customers will also be able to deploy NewsGuard’s Misinformation Fingerprints – a constantly updated catalog of the top myths circulating online. By combining the Fingerprints with Meltwater’s media intelligence capabilities, companies and organizations can quickly detect the spread of hundreds of false narratives across social platforms and news sources.

Meltwater CEO John Box said: “Knowing whether to trust in the reliability and accuracy of information found online is a major issue today. Our customers need to know where their organization is being mentioned, from the most esteemed news outlets, to fringe forums and sites peddling ‘fake news.’ They also need to be able to quickly and efficiently respond to any misinformation being shared knowingly or unknowingly on social media. Using Meltwater, our customers already tap into the most comprehensive content set across news and social media globally, and our partnership with NewsGuard gives our customers richer insight into that source base. This partnership will provide customers with an additional lens to understand and report on the quality and credibility of their news coverage, as well as potential misinformation around their brand on social media.”

NewsGuard co-CEO Steven Brill said: “Reputation is one of every good brand’s greatest assets -- and misinformation is one of the newest threats to that asset. To shield themselves against the reputational harms posed by misinformation, companies and organizations need to stay on top of how misinformation impacts their brand and industry. This collaboration with Meltwater will bring our misinformation protections to a new scale, enabling Meltwater’s more than 27,000 customers globally to gain access to this solution.”

"We already have a large, high-profile institution using this solution to better understand and mitigate the proliferation of misinformation around public health initiatives. Plus, we know the types of companies and institutions most frequently targeted by bad actors with respect to misinformation. Because we currently work with a significant number of these organizations in some capacity today, we have a good understanding as to how our customers in both the private and public sectors can benefit from this partnership. We look forward to helping many of our customers leverage this new relationship to help them more effectively manage potential risk around their brand,” said John Box, CEO of Meltwater.

For more information on how this partnership can benefit your organization, please email newsguard@meltwater.com to learn more.

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,300 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed “Nutrition Labels” for thousands of news and information sources. NewsGuard rates all the news and information sources that account for 95% of online engagement across the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

NewsGuard’s ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a news source repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each source receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed “Nutrition Label” explaining the rating and providing examples of the site’s editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard’s ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com.