Meltwater partners with leading digital agency Social Factor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a leading global provider of media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces a new partnership with Social Factor, a global digital agency focusing on social CRM and strategy. With this partnership, Meltwater and Social Factor customers will be able to leverage the best of Meltwater’s social analytics and social media management solutions alongside Social Factor’s specialization in social media operations and community management.



Social Factor helps enterprise-level clients turn digital chaos into human connection through content moderation, community management, analytical data, governance, training, and security. They have deep expertise working with innovative technology solutions to foster customer engagement on behalf of Fortune 500 companies and other large, global enterprises. The Meltwater social listening and social media management solutions help teams to stay on top of conversations about their company, industry and competitors, make sense of the data with advanced analytics and insights, and act on these insights, engaging with their customers and building community across platforms from one central tool. Together, Meltwater and Social Factor will enable teams to transform their social strategy and connect with their customers in smarter, more targeted ways to drive business performance and growth.

The announcement comes as part of Meltwater’s investment in developing a dynamic partner ecosystem, following the appointment of Doug Balut as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships at the end of 2023. Balut is spearheading the development of Meltwater’s partnership strategy, channel sales organization, and partner go-to-market strategies, all aimed at propelling Meltwater's growth, creating more value for customers and solidifying its position as an enterprise-grade suite of solutions.

"We are very excited to begin this partnership with Social Factor which will give our joint customers access to Meltwater’s vast dataset and use social media to manage their brands and connect with customers," said Doug Balut, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships, Meltwater. "The insights we are able to provide, coupled with Social Factor’s award-winning agency offerings, gives our customers more power than ever before to hit their goals and grow their businesses through social."

"Through our partnership with Meltwater, we're furthering our commitment to redefine social media marketing by merging advanced social CRM capabilities with strategic expertise. At Social Factor, we believe in the power of authentic connections and community building,” said Scott Parker, CEO of Social Factor. “Together with Meltwater, we're empowering brands to not only monitor their social impact but also to cultivate meaningful relationships and drive tangible results in the digital space."

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.



About Social Factor

Social Factor is the human layer of digital customer experience. Enterprise clients need the best solutions to bring to life the digital experiences their customers' demand. In a world where social media connects us more than ever, we work with some of the biggest global brands today, from Fortune 500 companies to category-leading national retailers. Our team brings certified people, real-world tested processes, and deep platform expertise together to help world-changing brands succeed through unified CX. Learn more at socialfactor.com.



