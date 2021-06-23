"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA", 2D Fighting Game Release Scheduled for September 30th, 2021!

Will Also Be Available on Steam.

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., and DELiGHTWORKS Inc.) has announced the launch date for its 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" is scheduled for September 30th, 2021.

The announcement also includes the new distribution of the game over PC game/software platform Steam.

On launch day, there will be two versions available: "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – Deluxe Edition," the limited digital edition showcasing the full history of "MELTY BLOOD", plus the standard digital edition "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (Standard Edition)." More information will be released in the near future with details on how to reserve a copy.

In addition, every game purchase will come with the free downloadable content, "Additional Content: Arcueid Round Announcements" featuring fight announcements by Arcueid Brunestud. Downloads will be available for Early Purchase Bonuses buyers for a limited period only, from September 30th to October 27th, 2021.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – Deluxe Edition

Price: $69.99/ €69.99

Age Rating: ESRB Teen

Players: 1-2player (online play: 1 player)

Set Contents:

1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" (digital version)

2. "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES" (digital version)

A digital copy of the "MELTY BLOOD Guide Book," packed with visuals and the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series, and a music player that will allow you to enjoy in one place a unique selection of musical tracks from old "MELTY BLOOD" series and the "MELTY BLOOD SOUND COLLECTION," containing the soundtrack from the game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA."

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (Standard Edition)

Price: $49.99/ €49.99

Age Rating: ESRB Teen

Players: 1-2player (online play: 1 player)

Contents:

1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" (digital version)

For more information on the newly announced playable characters, Hisui and Kohaku, and for more details about the battle systems, please check our official website.

Official website: https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IU_D-io18xgFM504x0gbJSlxdnLTWUud



PV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4cvNNB65uM

*No boxed versions available outside of Japan.

*Cross-play between the various platforms PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam is not supported.

*The Early Purchase Bonuses will be available to download for free to customers who purchase the Standard or Special Edition by October 27th.

*The Early Purchase Bonuses for the standard and limited editions is supported on all platforms: PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam.

*The content and specifications of these products may be changed without prior notice.