Members from CERT-PH, DICT, UNODC, Armed Forces of the Philippines to discuss future of a cyber-secure nation at PhilSec 2021

MANILA, Jun 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With an aim to aid Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in promoting the National Cybersecurity Plan 2022 and to develop counter-intelligence against the burgeoning state of cyber-crimes in the Philippines, Tradepass has taken the initiative to launch PhilSec 2021, scheduled for 13-14 July, 2021.



The virtual event will be a one-of-a-kind platform that will have dignitaries from the leading public and private organisations across the Philippines including the government bodies like National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-PH), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



The event will also have a massive turnout from a wide range of sectors including but not limited to E-commerce, Retail, Banking, Healthcare, Automobile, etc. and is expected to be a game changer for the cybersecurity landscape in the country.



As one of the leading guest speakers for PhilSec 2021, Allan S Cabanlong, the voice behind the Philippines' National Cybersecurity Plan, will address over 700 cybersecurity enthusiasts including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, Heads of IT, Risk, Compliance, Fraud, Cyber Law & Forensics from various public & private enterprises along with the leading cybersecurity solution providers.



Tradepass' CEO, Sudhir Jena, commented that, "The event is a crucial feat for Tradepass as it will help the Philippines in strengthening the ties between its government and the many enterprises from the public and private sector, thereby enhancing collaboration on matters related to tackling cyber-threats."



As per the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group, there have been 869 online scams between March to September 2020 which is 37 percent higher compared to the same period in 2019 that witnessed 633. In that context, PhilSec 2021 will shed light on the most advanced, new-age measures and technologies that can secure the nation and its many enterprises against cyber threats, including the most pressing topics like Cloud Security, Digital Forensics, Zero Trust, etc.



This exclusive platform will present ample provisions to ask questions to the leading cybersecurity experts, visit sponsor booths, download brochures, have text and video-based interactions, along with a lucrative chance to network, collaborate and do business with the world-class solution providers.



Some of the confirmed speakers include: ARNOLD P. DE CASTRO, Director, National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-PH); ALLAN S CABANLONG, Former Assistant Secretary - Cybersecurity & Enabling Technologies - DICT, Author - National Cybersecurity Plan 2022; ALEXANDRU CACIULOIU, Cybercrime and Cryptocurrency Programme Coordinator, UNODC; LCOL FRANCEL MARGARETH TABORLUPA, Information Systems Officer: National Task Force Against COVID - 19, NIC - Emergency Operations Center, Armed Forces of the Philippines; MEL MIGRINO, Group CISO, Meralco; ALEX USTARIS, Group CIO & CTO, Hijo Group of Companies; MARLON SORONGON, CISO, Maybank; EDISON DUNGO, Director of IT, Manila Doctors Hospital; ANGEL T. REDOBLE, Chief Information Security Officer, PLDT Group; JASON BRASILENO, Vice President - Head for Business & Enterprise Risk, Lazada; and many more.



Key Sponsors:

Cyware, Okta, BeyondTrust, Tenable, LogRhythm, Claroty, IntSights, Callsign, Checkmarx, YesWeHack, Thales, Onfido and more.



For more information about the summit, log onto www.philsecsummit.com



Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Executive

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

Tradepass



About Tradepass



Tradepass provides elite business networking platforms across the Middle East, North Africa, APAC and Europe that connects the world of tech buyers with market intelligence, insightful use-cases, and innovative solutions from global experts, investors, and business partners.



