Memorandum of Understanding signed between MURC and AINQA Health Pte. Ltd.

Cooperation against Infectious Diseases utilizing AI and other advanced technologies

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AINQA Health Pte. Ltd. (Headquartered in Singapore, CEO: Kanagasingam Kathirkama Thamby, also "AINQA") and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Tokyo, President: Satoshi Murabayashi, also "MURC") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 13 April 2021 to collaborate in the fight against infectious diseases by allowing innovative projects using advanced technologies such as AI(Artificial Intelligence) in low-and middle-income countries. Both companies will contribute to the promotion of global health by bringing together their knowledge, expertise and networks to form new projects and conduct experimental projects.

As the world grapples with COVID-19, infectious disease control is one of the major global challenges. New models of collaboration through innovative solutions are required to reduce the burden of infectious diseases and promote health equity in the world.

AINQA is a company that uses cutting-edge technologies such as data science and AI to develop effective digital solutions for infectious disease with healthcare stakeholders around the world. MURC established a Center on Global Health Architecture to tackle issues in global health. One of its initiatives is to combat infectious diseases focusing on "digital health," or the use of digital technologies to improve health and wellness systems.

This MoU aims to combine their efforts to form projects on the implementation of digital platforms in low-and middle-income countries such as Asia and Africa, with a focus on "Prevention," "Early detection," and "Response," as well as "Prediction" in the fight against infectious diseases. Through digital platforms, both parties aim to create a healthier and better future for low-and middle-income countries.