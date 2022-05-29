Memorial Day Community Service Project at the Hebron Garden Apartments for Homeless Veterans Announced For May 30, 2022

—

This Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, a community service project aimed at renovating the apartments at Hebron Garden Apartments for Homeless Veterans is taking place from 8 am to 1 pm. The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, Global Paint for Charity, The Chamber, Cannalean, and Caridad have announced that they would be participating in the event.

Community service is at the core of societal development. For any society to record unprecedented levels of growth and development, its members must look beyond what they can get from it to give back to society. For this reason, the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas and Global Paint for Charity Inc. will be participating in a community service project in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kenneth Cottrell of 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, Rony Delgarde of Global Paint for Charity, and Jodeci Gonzales of The Chamber, Dani Baranowski of The Chamber, Chris Johnson of Cannalean, and Ashley of Caridad Inc. have been spearheading the project.

The project aims at painting the Hebron Garden Apartments for Homeless Veterans located at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104. The material for the renovations was made possible by donations and voluntary construction work from Cascade Construction Co. and Cannalean.

Caridad Inc. dba Hebron is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to humanize the homeless by providing customer service-based street outreach. Caridad was first created in 2010 as a clothing drive for local homeless charities in San Diego, CA. Since its move to Las Vegas, NV, in 2013, Caridad has partnered with numerous homeless outreach organizations as well Las Vegas companies. Caridad’s vision is to end unsheltered homelessness by building modest dignified dwellings. Their flagship gardening project for homeless Veterans will help re-integrate Veterans staying in US Vets transitional shelter program back into the workforce.

Chris Johnson, the CEO of Cannalean explains, “I see this community service painting project at the Hebron Garden Apartments for Homeless Veterans as a way to honor my uncle who recently passed away. I have the utmost respect for anyone that wears a military uniform. I believe that we must do more to help our veterans. Memorial Day is a day honor veterans like my uncle who dedicated his life to protecting our freedoms and our way of life.”.

The community service project is set to hold on May 30, 2022, from 8 am to 1 pm at Hebron Garden Apartments for Homeless Veterans located at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104. It will involve interior paintings, replacing ceiling lights, and recycling unused materials, among other things.

To learn more visit: https://100blackmenlasvegas.org and https://www.globalpaints.org

Contact Info:

Name: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Organization: Global Paint for Charity Inc.

Phone: +1 (855) 853-7772

Website: https://www.globalpaints.org



Release ID: 89075882

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.