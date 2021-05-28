Memorial Day Mattress Deals Announcement by Amerisleep, Online and In-Stores

Since 2010, Amerisleep has been one of the leaders in the bed in a box industry. Throughout the past decade, the team has dedicated itself to research and innovation.

—

This Memorial Day weekend, shoppers can save big on better sleep! Now through May 31st, Amerisleep is hosting its Memorial Day mattress sale. These Memorial Day mattress deals include 30% off and up to $399 in free accessories with any mattress purchase, 15-25% off select bedding, and up to $3,000 on adjustable bed sets.

Since 2010, Amerisleep has been one of the leaders in the bed in a box industry. Throughout the past decade, the team has dedicated itself to research and innovation. The company’s award-winning products include memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, a latex mattress, and other sleep-enhancing bedding and accessories.

From Amerisleep’s unique Bio-Pur® foam to its zoned HIVE® support system and its specially-designed pocketed coils, customers can experience a wide range of unique mattress technologies that are designed to facilitate deeper sleep, comfort and cooling, spinal alignment, and pressure relief.

Their accessories and bedding include dual-sided options such as their Dual Comfort Pillow (which is firm on one side and soft on the other). Amerisleep’s Recover+ Comforter features Celliant® technology which is FDA-determined to provide deeper sleep.

Recently, the company began offering truly interest-free financing. With payment terms ranging from 6 weeks to 18 months, customers can choose a schedule that works for them and pay 0% APR. Plus, on all mattresses, Amerisleep offers its 100-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty, free delivery, and free returns within the continental U.S.

Customers can shop online or at any of their 12 mattress store locations in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and Oregon.

