Memorial Day Mattress Sales for 2022 from Zoma Sleep

—

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Zoma Sleep has announced a couple of ways people can save money. A spokesman for the company claimed, "This is the perfect opportunity for people to enjoy a better night's sleep especially since we’re already running the best Memorial Day mattress sales."

Recently, Zoma Sleep, a leading mattress brand in the United States, has been making headlines for its award-winning mattresses. The brand is well known on social media platforms as the mattress of choice among professional athletes and active individuals. Zoma is also known for helping consumers save money without sacrificing quality.

This Memorial Day Mattress Sale in 2022 is one of the best of the year. Buying a new bed to accompany a new mattress is usually a good idea for most people. That’s why Zoma Sleep offers its 30% off adjustable bed promotion which is one of the best Memorial Day bed deals around. For more information on Zoma Sleep's best Memorial Day mattress sales, visit their website.

“Each and every product at Zoma Sleep is designed to enhance your rest and performance. We want to make sure that Americans get a good night's sleep so that they can recover from strenuous exercise or a long workday. Stress can be alleviated by a good night's sleep as well. People often delay purchasing a mattress until it is too late because they believe that mattresses are expensive. Our Memorial Day mattress sales in 2022 are, however, the best in the business,” said a spokesperson for Zoma Sleep.

Mattresses from Zoma Sleep are available in all standard sizes at $150 off. They are also made in the US, feature cutting-edge technology, and come with free shipping, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty.



About Zoma Sleep

Zoma Sleep is an American brand that’s known for designing and manufacturing some of the best mattresses that money can buy. The brand’s mattresses are highly sought after by pro athletes and active individuals alike. The company offers free returns, free shipping, and all mattresses are backed by a 10-year warranty.

Contact Info:

Name: Danny Wong

Email: Send Email

Organization: Zoma Sleep, LLC

Address: 7167 E Rancho Vista Dr #137, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 888-400-8856

Website: https://zomasleep.com/memorial-day-mattress-sale



Release ID: 89075786

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.