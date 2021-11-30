Men’s Black Parka Jackets Canada – Best Waterproof Winter Coats 2021 Updated

Frank And Oak have launched the new Alpine parka coat as part of its new men’s sustainable winter outerwear collection. The coat is available in rosin, coffee bean, and black colours. The collection also includes fishtail parkas, waterproof parkas with hoods, and long parkas.

Established in 2012, Frank And Oak has always prioritized planet-friendly practices in the production of its garments with the goal of fighting climate change. With its newly announced product, the company continues on its mission to provide functional, quality clothing that is good for the environment.

More information can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Sustainability is at the forefront of the new Alpine winter coat launch. It features a shell made from 100% recycled polyester, with dependable water resistance, and a warmth rating of -25ºC to -10ºC.

Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume® insulation provides customers with reliable warmth in all conditions. This soft material is made from 100% recycled polyester and is designed to mimic the warmth and feel of natural down. Customers can be at peace knowing that it is completely free from animal-derived materials.

Other eco-friendly features include organic cotton harvested with sustainable methods, lining made from recycled fibres, and NATULON® zipper tape, which is also made from recycled materials.

Customers can buy the parka knowing that it will protect them from the wind and rain. It’s available in sizes ranging from XS through to XXL, with options to suit any style.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak understand that style is an expression of character and personality. However, they also strive to make long-lasting products that ensure minimal impact on the planet.

The company is committed to full transparency because the team believes that business decisions should be visible to all. This helps to create accountability and inspire customers to join the movement to better themselves.

Other apparel available on the retailer’s online stores includes sweaters and cardigans, shirts, T-shirts, denim, pants, and underwear. Customers can also browse a range of accessories, from shoes to watches.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak states: “We can’t afford to ignore climate change. The more carbon we let out into the atmosphere, the faster our planet warms up. That’s why we’ve committed to selecting better materials, better factories, and better shipping methods to maximize the reduction of our carbon emissions.”

