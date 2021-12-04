Men’s Winter Parka Canada – Sustainable Waterproof Jackets Winter Coats Launched

Canada's top sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak has launched a new item in their men’s outerwear range, the Alpine field parka for men, offering customers a durable, high-quality garment designed with ecological consciousness. The men's winter parka is available in true black and rosin.

—

Frank And Oak’s newly launched parka provides customers with protection from the elements, with water repellent material and a warm inner ribbed collar. Designed with a variety of outdoor activities in mind, it features two hidden chest pockets with zippers and four outer chest pockets. The parka is available in true black and rosin, in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With the launch of the parka, customers have access to a product consciously designed to minimize its environmental impact. Though its fibres contain no animal-derived materials, the look and warmth of natural down is mirrored.

More and more people around the globe are realizing the existential threat humanity is facing as a result of global warming. Whilst companies should be leading the charge on this issue, too often they fail to meet public expectations, retaining environmental malpractices that are to the detriment of all on Earth.

Frank And Oak is among the companies behaving in a responsible fashion with regard to the planet’s future. Their range makes use of recycled nylon, polyester, and wool, as well as sustainably harvested cotton.

The parka’s fabric is made from 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, and its lining from 100% recycled polyester. Amongst its additional features are side entry hand pockets, hidden chest pockets, and hidden toggles to adjust the hood. Detailed information about the parka is printed on its inside.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak is a clothing company dedicated to the environment, operating across Canada and, more recently, in the United States. Their ecological ethos is reflected in the thoughtful and ambitious sustainability goals stated on their website, including the implementation of more carbon offset programs and the removal of virgin polyester from their supply chain.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak said: “There is no time left to ignore climate change. The more carbon we let out into the atmosphere, the faster our planet warms up. That’s why we’ve committed to selecting better materials, better factories, and better shipping methods to maximize the reduction of our carbon emissions.”

All interested parties can find further details at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Contact Info:

Name: Anne Gael Plante

Email: Send Email

Organization: Frank And Oak

Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

Release ID: 89055438