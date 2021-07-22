Menarini Asia-Pacific strengthens Men's Health portfolio in China with acquisition of Cialis(R) (Tadalafil) from Lilly

Acquisition of Cialis® in the People's Republic of China to bolster Menarini's Men's Health portfolio and drive multichannel coverage

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., part of the Menarini Group, the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Cialis® in the People's Republic of China from Eli Lilly and Company. Through the acquisition, Menarini will take over ownership of the brand and assume all sales, marketing and distribution responsibilities.

Cialis® was first approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2002 followed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in 2003 and then NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in 2005, as well as in more than 120 other countries.

With Cialis®, Menarini intends to strategically expand its nationwide coverage across the Retail, E-Commerce and Hospital channels and deliver on its growth ambition in the second-largest healthcare market worldwide. Besides Men's Health, Menarini is focused on major therapeutic categories including Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology, Pain Management, Consumer Healthcare, Oncology and Anti-Infectives.

Maurizio Luongo, Chief Executive Officer, Menarini Asia-Pacific said, "The acquisition of Cialis® is a testament to Menarini's commitment to invest and grow our well diversified Primary and Speciality Care portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region, which is an increasingly important engine of growth for the Group. We are excited to take the brand from strength to strength in China with our well proven, multi-pronged go-to-market strategy for our Men's Health portfolio in China. We look forward to harnessing the combined strengths of the complementary products in this portfolio to invigorate lives and relationships across the nation."

About Cialis® (Tadalafil)

Cialis is indicated in China for the treatment of men with erectile dysfunction (ED), and men with both ED and the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Cialis is not for women or children.

It is important to note that Cialis is not to be taken with medicines called "nitrates" such as nitroglycerin, as tadalafil may potentiate the hypotensive effect of nitrates; and also GC stimulator, such as riociguat. PDE5 inhibitors, including tadalafil may potentiate the hypotensive effects of GC stimulators; or if allergic to Cialis or Adcirca (tadalafil), or any of its ingredients.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, with a heritage of over 130 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health. For the Financial Year 2020, the Menarini Group clocked sales revenues of US 4.6 billion dollars, of which the Asia Pacific region has grown to become a dynamic engine of growth for the Group with more than 10% revenue contribution.

For more information about Menarini Asia-Pacific, please visit: www.menariniapac.com