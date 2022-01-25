The Menopause Millionaire, the New Book by Best-Selling Author Carole Hodges

The Menopause Millionaire: A Guide to Prosperity and Meaning in the Second Half of Your Life book is available on Amazon.

—

Carole Hodges is a best-selling author known as a life change navigator. Her newest book, entitled "The Menopause Millionaire: A Guide to Prosperity and Meaning in the Second Half of Your Life," has just been released and is currently available on Amazon.

When author, Carole Hodges, was approaching menopause, her world fell apart, which drove her deep into discovering herself. In a single year, she experienced bankruptcy, divorce, and the death of her daughter, yet she chose to be inspired rather than defeated and created a roadmap to personal fulfillment. This book is an excellent guide for women looking to transform menopause into a life adventure of empowerment, fun, and meaning.

"Menopause could be an easy transition, or it may rock your world," Carole shared, "giving you a new perspective or transforming the younger you into a mighty, self-expressed maven of wisdom."

As Carole re-started her life, she discovered the elements of true prosperity; health, relationships, and financial sufficiency. She invites the reader to review their lives for understanding and growth while encouraging women to design their financial and life goals. She shares the pros and cons of numerous wealth-building options, safe-money choices, and tax considerations. Carole is on a mission to align women’s finances with their life mission.

This book is a heart-to-heart sharing with a good friend. Carole integrates stories and facts with inspiration and self-reflection while embracing our fast-changing world. She offers a path to resilience whether you face financial setbacks, health issues, or dating after age 50. Readers can purchase their copy of this great new work by visiting Amazon today. In addition, readers may visit Carole's website to learn about her services as a life change navigator, helping leaders clarify their vision, embrace their unique mission, and live wholeheartedly.

About the Author: Carole Hodges is a multi-discipline master of neurological repatterning, personality styles, as well as a licensed financial professional. She has consulted with leaders and companies to improve communication and productivity for over 20 years. Her Life Change Navigation reshapes reality through personal clarity and self-empowerment. Carole has consulted with companies in food production, architecture, and business and personal services. She was one of the initial coaches for Harv Eker's SuccessTracs program, CEO of PeopleSmart Solutions, award-winning sales professional with MCI Worldcom, and Executive VP of an international telecommunications organization.

Contact Info:

Name: Carole Hodges

Email: Send Email

Organization: Menopause Millionaire

Address: PO Box 2191, Fallbrook, CA 92088

Phone: 1-760-491-1815

Website: https://carolehodges.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTYXbLd2y9Q

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/the-menopause-millionaire-the-new-book-by-best-selling-author-carole-hodges/89061473

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89061473