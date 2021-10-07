Mental Daily Report Suggests COVID-19 Impact On Mental Health Was High In Nevada

Psychology research site Mental Daily has released a report of the high COVID-19 impact on the mental health of Nevadans.

RENO, NEVADA — Psychology research site Mental Daily has released a report of the high COVID-19 impact on the mental health of Nevadans, particularly among children and adolescents.

The report states that the restrictions implemented and the exceedingly high case count in the Silver State, more than 400,000 reported cases as of September 2021, may have contributed to the mental health impacts experienced among children and adults during the pandemic.

Stress, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and social isolation were the most common mental health problems Nevadan children and adults faced, according to the report.

In an interview, Dr. Stephen Mayville, a clinical psychologist in Reno, Nevada with over 16 years of practice, told Mental Daily that social isolation was the biggest factor impacting the mental health of Nevadans during the pandemic.

“Social isolation appeared to be the biggest factor impacting mental health during the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Dr. Mayville in the report.

“I saw a remarkable surge in suicidal ideation among children and adolescents at that time," he said.

The pandemic was also believed to have exacerbated pre-existing conditions of Nevadans, with work closures having worsened the symptoms of stress, fatigue, and anxiety, the report says.

Dr. Mayville suggested that increasing awareness of the psychological impacts of COVID-19 and attending to the mental health needs of children and adults impacted is essential, as confirmed cases continue to increase throughout the state of Nevada.

Earlier in September, Mental Daily released a survey of the COVID-19 impact on the mental health of Indians residing in Ireland. Similar to the impacts on Nevadans, those affected experienced stress, anxiety, fatigue, and mood disturbances during the pandemic, according to the Indian edition of The Week. The survey was published online on September 11th.

Mental Daily is a site devoted to psychology research news, founded in 2016. Since its foundation, the site has been featured by numerous scientific think tanks, organizations, institutions, and mainstream media outlets, including the International Business Times, Engadget, Glamour, HuffPost, and El Destape.

