Menzies Aviation Expands Real-time Tracking Network for Air Cargo with Descartes GlobeNewswire August 04, 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Edinburgh-based Menzies Aviation, one of the world’s largest providers of ground handling services, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)™ readers at all of its cargo facilities globally. This expands the Descartes Core BLE Network™ used to track international mail, parcel and cargo shipments in real-time via the Descartes Core™ Unit Load Device (ULD) Tracking solution.

“As a global logistics specialist, Menzies is dedicated to embracing new technologies to provide market-leading service to our airline customers,” said Robert Fordree, Executive Vice President of Cargo, Menzies Aviation. “By introducing ULD tracking with the Descartes solution, we can offer customers a higher standard of service when it comes to air shipment visibility and ULD fleet management.”

Descartes Core BLE readers capture the movement of ULDs that have either Descartes or third-party BLE tags attached. The readers are part of the Descartes Core BLE Network and a Descartes Global Logistics Network™ service. Shipments can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground via the Descartes Core ULD Tracking solution to help air carriers and their partners automate freight tracking and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet. In addition to location, other sensor-based information such as precise temperature, movement and humidity can be monitored. This data, combined with forecasting of asset location requirements, helps carriers reduce ULD fleet losses, better match capacity with ULD inventory, and reduce the costs associated with misplaced equipment or the requirement to lease additional ULDs.

“We’re pleased to help Menzies Aviation ensure ULDs are in the right place at the right time to meet the air freight needs of its customers worldwide,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “By enabling the visibility of ULDs and ground equipment through automation, Descartes’ advanced IoT and Bluetooth networking technologies help airlines and their partners significantly improve control over the transportation of air cargo from the point of origin to final destination.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is a leading global provider of passenger, ramp and cargo services. Menzies Aviation operates at 219 airports in 37 countries, supported by a team of some 36,000 highly-trained people. Each year Menzies Aviation serves some 1,000 customers, handling 1.4 million flights, 1.6 million tonnes of cargo and fuelling 4 million turnarounds. Customers include Air Canada, Air France-KLM, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, easyJet, Emirates, Frontier Airlines, IAG, Lufthansa, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Air Canada, United Airlines and China Airlines. Best in class safety and security is the number one priority each day and every day. For more information, visit www.menziesaviation.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

