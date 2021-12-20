Mercedes Repair Four Common Facts And Myths

When it comes to Mercedes repair, you can’t just go to any auto repair shop and be done with it. While you have the option to repair your car outside a dealership, this doesn’t mean that any repair shop will suffice.

Mercedes is a high-end car brand, and this can lead to some misconceptions and myths regarding the repair and maintenance of your vehicle.

In order to provide you with the correct information about your Mercedes, lets go over 4 facts and common myths about this luxury brand:

MERCEDES BENZ REPAIR IS EXPENSIVE: MYTH!

Purchasing a Mercedes can be a costly investment, so this must mean that the repair and maintenance of the vehicle will be expensive, right? While this can be true to some extent, due to Mercedes parts being expensive, and the parts will likely be imported from Europe. However, the actual cost of repair and maintenance won’t be much higher when compared to servicing a traditional car. To get the most out of your vehicle, it is always best to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when it comes to repair and maintenance.

INDEPENDENT SHOPS DELIVER EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICES: FACT

Finding a reliable Mercedes repair specialist, like Foreign Affairs, can be quite a challenge. A certified mechanic can go a long way in getting the most out of your luxury car. This is why it is necessary to find a shop with a qualified technician.

Independent shops can provide you with the same level of service as a dealership. When it comes to an independent repair shop, they typically only have one goal—to repair and maintain your Mercedes. You can trust that your Mercedes will receive the attention it deserves and you will get the proper parts and care your car needs, especially at Foreign Affairs.

YOU WILL VOID YOUR WARRANTY: MYTH

Many owners of Mercedes-Benz automobiles believe that they have to go to a dealership for repair and maintenance. Many of them believe that going to an independent mechanic for a repair will void the warranty.

While this use to be the case years ago, but with the introduction of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act in 1975, this is not an issue anymore. This act encourages warranty competition. The law now dictates that you can have your Mercedes repaired in an independent Mercedes-Benz service and your warranty stays intact.

FACT: YOU NEED A QUALIFIED MECHANIC

