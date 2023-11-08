Mercer LLC Explores the Science Behind Psychometric Testing

In the modern-day corporate world, most companies search for interpersonal and applied skills, commonly referred to as “soft skills.” These skills define interactive talent and the ability to imitate life experiences so as to perform better in the workplace. Some of these skills include teamwork, communication, collaboration, self-management and initiative, critical and creative thinking, etc.

Several companies have distinctive ways of approaching the above-stated skill requirements. While several companies resort to knowledge-based tests, standard aptitude tests, personal interviews, and group discussions as their critical cut-off processes, some bank on psychometric tests.

What is a psychometric test?

The definition of 'psychometric' blends the words 'psyche,' meaning 'mind,' and the word 'meter,' meaning 'measure.' Thus, psychometrics, in brief, means the mind's measurement. Psychometric testing is a method of measuring an individual’s mental abilities and behavioral style.

Initially, psychometric tests were for psychological and educational situations only. Employers use psychometric assessments to select the best candidates for a job by determining their convenience for the role. These assessments are also known as Aptitude Tests or Personality Tests.

The reason why the psychometric test is used for selection, recruitment, and assessment purposes is that the results have been correlated with high job performance statistically. Correlation is a statistical relationship between two different sets of data- and so in relation, psychometric test scores and job performance is a powerful positive correlation, meaning the higher the test scores, the higher the job performance tends to be.

Psychometric testing has outperformed every other key selection procedure, from interviews to assessment center exercises in predictive ability. Research has also found that the predictive power of psychometric tests does compound with the addition of other selection processes, boosting predictive power.

About psychometric assessments

Psychometric tests try to objectively measure aspects of your mental ability or your personality, usually for job selection. They help in finding individual differences that can have an impact on a candidate’s suitability for a position. These assessments offer employers objective data that can assist them in making more knowledgeable hiring decisions. Psychometric assessments evaluate personality, intelligence, cognitive abilities, situational adjustments, etc.

The personality test is designed to measure various traits in a person. These days, personality tests play a significant role in all pre-interview screening. Before an employee gets a job, it offers the company useful information about that person.

Moreover, it forecasts how they may reply in various scenarios. For instance, some personality tests may measure a candidate’s level of agreeableness, extroversion, emotional stability, or conscientiousness. These traits are essential for accomplishment in different jobs.

Function of Psychometric Assessments in Recruitment

Psychometric tests play a significant role in the recruitment process by offering employers objective data that can assist them in making more up-to-date hiring decisions. For instance, if a recruiter is hiring for a job that needs a high level of cognitive ability, then this test can help to recognize candidates who have the prospective to perform well in that position.

Psychometric assessments also help to perk up the quality of hire. By finding out the right fit for the role based on their abilities, organizations benefit from lower turnover rates, higher productivity, and better overall performance for the organization.

Psychometric test can decrease bias in the hiring procedure. Earlier employers hire candidates depending on traditional hiring ways, such as resumes and interviews. For instance, an interviewer may have a preference for candidates who went to the same college as them or who have the same interests. Psychometric assessments decrease the impact of personal biases and increase the even-handedness of the hiring procedure.



