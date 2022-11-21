Meredith Corning Continues to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Education, Early Detection and Support Services

Public relations agent and event planner, Meredith Corning, participates in a spunky international fundraiser competition to raise funds for breast cancer education, early detection and support services reaching quarter-finalist status.

Meredith Corning, founder and CEO of Meredith Corning PR and Meredith Events, is currently competing in a lively international fundraiser competition called Fab Over 40 benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing education, early detection and support services to those affected by breast cancer. Fab Over 40 is operated by Colossal.org and invites women over 40 to participate in the fundraising campaign whereby the public will decide who wins through an online voting system. Every vote purchased is a direct donation to DTCare, a 501C (3) charity, which will then subsequently make a grant to National Breast Cancer Foundation after the winner is announced as stated in a press release by Colossal on September 27, 2022. All donations are tax-deductible in accordance with federal applicable laws.

The public can vote for Meredith Corning and review all rules and terms of the contest at this link: https://votefab40.com/2022/meredith-corning

“This has been an amazing opportunity to inspire other women of any age to be their best selves, try things outside-the-box and take risks. Helping to raise awareness and funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation has been truly rewarding. In my view, there is nothing more fabulous than raising money for a good cause and helping others. I feel accomplished just having gotten this far,” says Meredith Corning.

Corning has made it through 5 rounds of cuts since October 10, 2022 and officially earned quarter-finalist status on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Fab Over 40 fundraiser competition is hosted by the feisty actress and musician, Cathy Rankin, from the country rock band, Daisy Train. The winner will receive $40,000, a two-page feature in NewBeauty magazine, and an exclusive spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“If I won $40,000, I would expand my business, travel and use it to help pay for my two daughters' college education. I pledge to donate 5% (after taxes) to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization,” says Meredith Corning.

The remainder of the competition schedule is as follows, according to the Fab Over 40 website:

November 21 - December 1, 2022

Quarterfinals. Top competitors from each group's finals group will be divided into quarter-final groups. Votes reset.

December 2 - 8, 2022

Semifinals. Top competitors from each quarter-final group will be divided into semifinal groups. Votes reset.

December 9 - 15, 2022

Finals. Votes reset. Public voting decides the winner of the Fab Over 40 competition.

About Meredith Corning: Meredith Corning is the founder of Meredith Corning PR and Meredith Events based in the Ozark Mountain region of the United States. She has nearly twenty years experience in the public relations sector with a niche in fashion, entertainment and hospitality industries. Meredith offers media placement, influencer relations, casting, publicity services, writing, blogging, messaging, strategy, concept curation and event planning. She is a regular contributor to several publications where her subject matter includes luxury travel, lifestyle, events and the public relations industry. Meredith is a multi-award winning event planner and focused much of her career in the event arena. She now exclusively offers event services to her PR clients only. With a goal of up-leveling her clients no matter what phase in their business they come to her, Meredith will push the boundaries and initiate a dynamic mind shift in how her clients see themselves and their work. Her clients are often creative entrepreneurs and small businesses. Her down-to-earth personality is what attracts people to her, but her shoot-for-the-stars attitude is what keeps them around.



