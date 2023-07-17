Mergen Orthodontics in Coralville Effects of Missing Teeth Report Released

Mergen Orthodontics has published its latest article acknowledging the adverse effects of missing teeth, especially for overall dental health. The report is aimed primarily at those looking to improve their dental health. Further information can be found below.

Mergen Orthodontics has published a new article, "Why Missing Teeth Should Not Be Ignored." The report intends to shed light on the adverse effects of missing a tooth, especially for overall dental health.

Mergen Orthodontics, now also located in Coralville, has gone above and beyond by releasing a fascinating report. The article includes several interesting pieces of information; one, in particular, is the adverse effects of missing teeth. Moreover, the report details how missing teeth impact the jaw structure. The information provided is highly relevant because if the issue is not addressed in time, people may have more severe consequences, such as jaw disorder (TMJ) pain and clicking, resulting in even more teeth being lost over time.

Additionally, Mergen Orthodontics excels in explaining why relying on a Top-Notch Invisalign Orthodontist is vital to address this health condition. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

'A top-notch orthodontist can realign the teeth, correct the bite, and open the proper space for the implant to replace the missing tooth. This foundation rebuilding is crucial to ensure a successful tooth replacement.'

In discussing the article's creation, Dr. John Mergen, Founder/CEO at Mergen Orthodontics, said:

"If someone has been told they are not a candidate for Invisalign, they owe it to themselves to find a highly qualified Top 1% Invisalign orthodontist. Expertise in the advanced technology of Invisalign treatments allows them to assess their smile and provide options to obtain a stable bite, replace their missing tooth, and ultimately, start showing off that smile! "

