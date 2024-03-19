Meritus Media Digital PR & Content Marketing Trends 2023 Report Released

US content and communications strategists Meritus Media (888-243-3470), with offices in Tampa and Los Angeles, have released a new report that discusses key trends in digital PR and marketing expected to emerge in 2023.

—

The newly released report covers seven digital strategies and critical analytics tools Meritus Media says have taken on more meaningful roles in today’s volatile economy. The report offers tactical digital options and measurement tools companies can benefit from implementing over the coming year if maintaining visibility, boosting authority, and differentiating themselves from the competition are part of their 2023 goals.

More information is available at http://proactivereport.com/7-digital-pr-marketing-tends-2023

While inflation continues to dominate the headlines, experts agree a recession is around the corner but whether it will be a soft landing is something the Fed has yet to predict. In the latest report published by Meritus Media, marketing and PR trends that warrant extra attention in times of economic uncertainty are showcased along with a number of strategies expected to play a vital role in overall goal setting and tracking.

Effective marketing and PR plans are rooted in accurate data, says Meritus Media, adding that now is the time for a thorough social media audit to ensure strategies are properly targeted and activities are delivering results. They say building a loyal community of followers will come from compelling storytelling and data visualization tools such as infographics, images, and videos that boost engagement.

Other key trends the report examines include SEO, KPIs, and the very important roles affinity and trust play in establishing and retaining customer loyalty.

Meritus Media says that in times such as these, it can be tempting for companies of any size to halt their investment in marketing and PR; however, just like a boosted investment in R&D is generally recommended during times of impending recession, the same is true with strategic marketing and communications activities.

With the release of the report, Meritus Media sheds light on key strategies that can boost company visibility and integrity at a time when edging out the competition is vital. Interested parties can contact the company if they need help with building their marketing campaigns with these trends in mind.

Sally Falkow, CEO of Meritus Media says, “We have over 25 years’ experience in traditional PR and have been pioneers in digital PR and effective social media marketing. We offer strategy, training, implementation, and measurement to help clients both large (Time-Warner Cable, CPS Energy) and small stay ahead of the technology curve. As experts in the digital transformation of business communications - internal and external - we are routinely commended on our approach and the innovative strategies we employ to achieve our clients’ goals.”

Learn more at https://meritusmedia.com

Contact Info:

Name: Sally Falkow

Email: Send Email

Organization: Meritus Media

Address: 1245 Seminole Street, Clearwater, Florida 33755, United States

Website: https://www.meritusmedia.com



Release ID: 89124647

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.