Mermec: Agreement with the Philippines to enhance railway infrastructure

ROME, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An agreement has been reached between the Government of the Philippines and the Mermec Group to enhance the country's capabilities in the monitoring of railway infrastructure, safety, and maintenance procedures. The partnership was signed by the Group – which is Italy's leading company specialising in technologies for the safety and maintenance of railway networks and is part of Angel Holding (headed by President Vito Pertosa) – during a ceremony in Manila.

The agreement, which shows a commitment to invest in the country's future transport systems, includes highly specialised training programmes for Filipino technicians and engineers. The aim is to attract highly qualified professionals currently working abroad to return to their homeland, aligning with President Bongbong Marcos's vision that emphasises the importance of improving people's lives, promoting social inclusion, and preserving the environment through advancements in the transport sector.

"Investing in transportation means working towards a more sustainable future. The initiative not only addresses the training needs of local talents but also seeks to repatriate valuable skills to contribute to the growth of the Philippines," commented Angelo Petrosillo, Vice President for International Affairs at Mermec.

The agreement marks the first step in establishing a National Diagnostic Centre, a crucial element in the broader strategy to enhance the Philippines' railway infrastructure. This centre will complement the introduction of advanced trains and measurement systems, marking the beginning of Mermec's activities in the country.

"Attention to training is a key element for the economic management of railway infrastructure. Collaboration with Mermec, recognised as a world leader in hi-tech excellence, is poised to bring unprecedented progress to the Philippines' transport sector," emphasised Anneli Lontoc, Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation and Communications of the Philippines, expressing appreciation for the agreement that will help enhance the country's technology landscape.

The agreement is part of Mermec's broader international strategy, with Manila as the third stop after Tokyo and Sydney. The tour, marked by the signing of significant commercial agreements, reaffirmed the centrality of the Asia-Pacific region in Mermec's business consolidation and expansion.

