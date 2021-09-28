Mesa AZ Invisalign Clear Aligner Therapy Orthodontics Treatment Update

Snow Family Dentistry (+1-480-982-7289) updated its Invisalign clear aligner orthodontic treatments for patients in Mesa, Arizona with underbite, overbite, crossbite, gaps, crooked teeth etc

With the recent announcement, the practice is dedicated to helping patients smile confidently by correcting dental issues such as crossbite, underbite, overbite, gaps, crooked teeth, and spaces.

Snow Family Dentistry is conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd # 110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcome patients from Gilbert, and Apache Junction. More information can be found at https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az

The team use Invisalign to straighten and position teeth according to the needs of every patient. Their updated services ensure that patients achieve the smile they want and improve their self-esteem and confidence.

For patients looking for a more comfortable and less noticeable alternative to metallic braces, Invisalign could be an excellent option. Invisalign clear aligners are made of a see-through material and specifically designed to fit snugly over the patient’s teeth. This makes them very discrete and unlikely to be spotted by others.

Dr. Dallin Snow and his dedicated staff can help patients choose the best solution to optimize their smile. If the patient is a good fit for Invisalign, the team will create 3D models of the teeth, thus ensuring a precise fit.

Each aligner tray will be worn for approximately two weeks. At the end of two weeks, patients switch to the next tray in the series. Generally, they will need to visit the dentist less often, usually only once every six to eight weeks.

Although the full cost of Invisalign varies depending on the patient’s needs, one can anticipate that it will cost somewhere between $3,000 to $7,000. At Snow Family Dentistry, the cost covers both the treatment and the consultation.

The practice has been serving patients in the Mesa, Arizona, area for more than 40 years. In addition to orthodontic treatments, they also offer restorative and preventative dental services, as well as emergency care and whole family dentistry solutions.

A satisfied patient said: “I am so pleased with Snow Family dentistry. Dr. Snow and Ilxys are amazing and they make you feel comfortable throughout your dental treatment. They even have massage chairs in the back if you get there too early. I highly recommend this office to anyone in the East Valley.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://snowfamilydentistry.com

