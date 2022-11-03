MessageMedia Announces Integration Into BigCommerce Platform to Streamline Two-Way Customer Engagement for Retailers

New Early Access Program (EAP) of direct integration of MessageMedia SMS Marketing helps BigCommerce merchants drive better conversions and enhance marketing efforts

MELBOURNE, Australia – November 4, 2022 – MessageMedia , a leading global messaging solution for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an Early Access Program (EAP) to its direct integration with BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIG), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and fast-growing B2C and B2B brands. The new MessageMedia SMS Marketing integration provides tens of thousands BigCommerce merchants with an easy-to-use, full-featured turnkey messaging solution to better engage customers at key points in the buyer’s journey and improve efficiency in the online buying process. MessageMedia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH).

MessageMedia SMS Marketing harnesses two-way messaging and automation to help online retailers with targeted and personalised campaigns; improve abandoned cart recovery through SMS; deliver built-in ROI reporting functions and support customers from a centralised inbox to reduce wait times. Businesses can further enhance their customer experience and SMS campaigns by using some of the MessageMedia platform’s more advanced features, like mobile landing pages, and Chatbox to SMS.

“For today’s brands, texting is table stakes; customers crave its immediacy and convenience, and often expect to be able to text with their favourite retailers,” said Chris Staines, Chief Sales Officer at MessageMedia. “Our integration with BigCommerce will enable retailers of all sizes to take advantage of the high open rates and ROI associated with SMS, without hiring hordes of new staff. With our single product platform, brands can strengthen their customer engagement and boost efficiency simultaneously, ensuring strong customer relationships as they scale.”

BigCommerce is the most recent addition to a growing list of leading technology partners to have integrated with MessageMedia, joining HubSpot and NetSuite, among others. The MessageMedia solution integrates with best-in-class platforms that provide marketing automation, ecommerce, CRM, and ERP solutions, making it simple for small businesses to enable multichannel, conversational messaging with their customers. Because of the ease of use, security, and quick ramp-up time associated with these integrations, businesses of all sizes can enable their marketing, sales and services teams to send appointment reminders, delivery alerts, abandoned cart notifications, and intelligent messaging without requiring additional resources.

“Our partnership with MessageMedia further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “MessageMedia shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximise success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

Learn more about MessageMedia SMS for Marketing, and join its early access program, here: https://messagemedia.com/au/sms-integrations/sms-for-bigcommerce/

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia helps small to medium sized businesses of all sizes better connect with their customers. With more than 70,000 active customers worldwide across its brands, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging. MessageMedia ( www.messagemedia.com ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH), a leading cloud communications platform that lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

For further information, please contact

Nathalie Chen,

Head of Marketing, Australia-New Zealand

nathalie.chen@messagemedia.com.au

M: +61 (0) 421 026 126

MessageMedia Announces Integration Into BigCommerce Platform to Streamline Two-Way Customer Engagement for Retailers

New Early Access Program (EAP) of direct integration of MessageMedia SMS Marketing helps BigCommerce merchants drive better conversions and enhance marketing efforts

MELBOURNE, Australia – November 4, 2022 – MessageMedia , a leading global messaging solution for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an Early Access Program (EAP) to its direct integration with BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIG), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and fast-growing B2C and B2B brands. The new MessageMedia SMS Marketing integration provides tens of thousands BigCommerce merchants with an easy-to-use, full-featured turnkey messaging solution to better engage customers at key points in the buyer’s journey and improve efficiency in the online buying process. MessageMedia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH).

MessageMedia SMS Marketing harnesses two-way messaging and automation to help online retailers with targeted and personalised campaigns; improve abandoned cart recovery through SMS; deliver built-in ROI reporting functions and support customers from a centralised inbox to reduce wait times. Businesses can further enhance their customer experience and SMS campaigns by using some of the MessageMedia platform’s more advanced features, like mobile landing pages, and Chatbox to SMS.

“For today’s brands, texting is table stakes; customers crave its immediacy and convenience, and often expect to be able to text with their favourite retailers,” said Chris Staines, Chief Sales Officer at MessageMedia. “Our integration with BigCommerce will enable retailers of all sizes to take advantage of the high open rates and ROI associated with SMS, without hiring hordes of new staff. With our single product platform, brands can strengthen their customer engagement and boost efficiency simultaneously, ensuring strong customer relationships as they scale.”

BigCommerce is the most recent addition to a growing list of leading technology partners to have integrated with MessageMedia, joining HubSpot and NetSuite, among others. The MessageMedia solution integrates with best-in-class platforms that provide marketing automation, ecommerce, CRM, and ERP solutions, making it simple for small businesses to enable multichannel, conversational messaging with their customers. Because of the ease of use, security, and quick ramp-up time associated with these integrations, businesses of all sizes can enable their marketing, sales and services teams to send appointment reminders, delivery alerts, abandoned cart notifications, and intelligent messaging without requiring additional resources.

“Our partnership with MessageMedia further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “MessageMedia shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximise success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

Learn more about MessageMedia SMS for Marketing, and join its early access program, here: https://messagemedia.com/au/sms-integrations/sms-for-bigcommerce/

About MessageMedia

MessageMedia helps small to medium sized businesses of all sizes better connect with their customers. With more than 70,000 active customers worldwide across its brands, MessageMedia drives business success by creating engaging mobile experiences that customers love. Messaging solutions such as alerts and notifications, billing and payments, appointment reminders, marketing, and staff scheduling are used by leading brands in healthcare, education, retail, utilities, and dozens of industries. With offices across the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, MessageMedia is the number one choice for easy and engaging global business messaging. MessageMedia ( www.messagemedia.com ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinch (NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH), a leading cloud communications platform that lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. Learn more at www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

For further information, please contact

Nathalie Chen,

Head of Marketing, Australia-New Zealand

nathalie.chen@messagemedia.com.au

M: +61 (0) 421 026 126

EAP Program EAP Program

Attachment